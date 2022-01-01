Go
Toast

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

50 Main Avenue Suite #4 • $$

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)

Popular Items

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI$12.00
Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.
TINO'S MARGHERITA$16.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
CHICKEN BITES$10.00
Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.
CAESAR$10.00
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
DORA$19.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
GRECO$11.00
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
THE PARM$18.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
BEET$12.00
Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, no crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
LA PERA$12.00
Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
BALSAMICO$13.00
Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

50 Main Avenue Suite #4

Ocean Grove NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sea Crab

No reviews yet

Our purpose is to bring the delicious taste of the backyard seafood fest to the Woodbridge area. We believe tasty seafood alone won’t provide the best experience but combined with great customer service will yield the ultimate experience.

Skratch Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pagano’s Uva Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fogata Ideal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston