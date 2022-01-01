TJ's Highland Steakhouse
Excellence is never by accident. It is the product of vision, planning, hard work, experience and care. We will do everything in our power to ensure that your dining experience exceeds all of your expectations.
-Chef Michael England
11 W Ripple Ave
Location
11 W Ripple Ave
Oshkosh WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Game Time Sports Bar
Try our never frozen, 1/2lb burgers or our house made pizzas!
Ardy & Ed's Drive In
Come in and enjoy!
Dockside Tavern
Dockside Tavern Food & Spirits est. 2012 - A bar and dining area modeled with woodwork from Chris-Craft wooden boats including deep mahogany wood, a 1930’s Chris-Craft wake board, a 1950’s “cabin boy” folding bike, classic wood stern, vintage boat motors and prints, and wooden water skis.
hursday night Live Trivia with Americas Pub Quiz, and 11 big screen T.V.’s to view your favorite sporting events. With craft beer selections, specialty drinks and a full menu that includes a daily fish fry, Dockside is the perfect location for your food-drinks-entertainment needs.
A 6,000 square foot outdoor patio and bar that includes seasonal live music, boat docking and ample parking, Dockside Tavern provides an outdoor atmosphere unmatched on the banks of the scenic Fox River.
Stop by and get tied up for a great experience at Dockside Tavern
Best Western Premier Waterfront Hotel
Come on in and enjoy!