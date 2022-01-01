Go
Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street

Popular Items

Chicken Empanada$1.89
Made with chicken breast
Strawberry Smoothie$3.75
Ham & Cheese Toast$3.99
Sizzling ham and american cheese with our creamy pink sauce.
Chicken & Cheese Emp$1.89
Chicken mixed with mozzarella cheese.
Beef Empanada$1.89
Made with fresh ground beef
Mango Smoothie$3.75
Patacon$6.99
Double fried plantains on top & bottom with your choice of grilled meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and pink sauce.
Hurricane Piña$5.99
Awaken your taste buds with this amazing, meal replacement smoothie with real pineapple / real mango / oats/ Whey protein & piña colada. 20 oz
Cheese Empanada$1.89
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese
Pink Sauce small$0.25
Location

144 Passaic Street

Passaic NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
