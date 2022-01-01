Passaic Latin American restaurants you'll love
Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave
198 Myrtle Avenue, Passaic
|Yaroa
|$7.99
A Yaroa is served with a base of fries,
or sweet plantains, an option of chicken, pulled pork or burger, melted cheddar and jack cheese and pink sauce.
|Dominate Today
|$5.49
Dominate your day with this awesome protein Smoothie, made with real fruits, blueberries, banana and pineapple, whey protein, oat and whole milk. (Almond milk and evaporated milk & others available). 20 oz
|Beef Empanada
|$1.89
Made with fresh ground beef
Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street
144 Passaic Street, Passaic
|Cheese Empanada
|$1.89
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese
|Dominate Today
|$5.49
Dominate your day with this awesome protein Smoothie, made with real fruits, blueberries, banana and pineapple, whey protein, oat and whole milk. (Almond milk and evaporated milk & others available). 20 oz
|Super Green Juice
|$5.99
Very nutritious blend all natural ingredients. Made with fresh kale / celery / cucumber & blended with orange juice. (most people add pineapple for extra flavor and nutrition). 20 oz
Mama Elena's - Passaic
929 Main Ave, Passaic
|MADUROS LARGE TRAY
|$70.00
SWEET PLANTAINS LARGE TRAY
|ARROZ LARGE TRAY
|$50.00
RICE TRAY LARGE
|AREPITAS DE YUCA
|$12.00
FRIED YUCA FRITTERS (12 CT)