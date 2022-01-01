Passaic Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Passaic restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Passaic

Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave image

 

Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave

198 Myrtle Avenue, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yaroa$7.99
A Yaroa is served with a base of fries,
or sweet plantains, an option of chicken, pulled pork or burger, melted cheddar and jack cheese and pink sauce.
Dominate Today$5.49
Dominate your day with this awesome protein Smoothie, made with real fruits, blueberries, banana and pineapple, whey protein, oat and whole milk. (Almond milk and evaporated milk & others available). 20 oz
Beef Empanada$1.89
Made with fresh ground beef
More about Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave
Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street image

 

Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street

144 Passaic Street, Passaic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Empanada$1.89
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese
Dominate Today$5.49
Dominate your day with this awesome protein Smoothie, made with real fruits, blueberries, banana and pineapple, whey protein, oat and whole milk. (Almond milk and evaporated milk & others available). 20 oz
Super Green Juice$5.99
Very nutritious blend all natural ingredients. Made with fresh kale / celery / cucumber & blended with orange juice. (most people add pineapple for extra flavor and nutrition). 20 oz
More about Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street
Mama Elena's - Passaic image

 

Mama Elena's - Passaic

929 Main Ave, Passaic

Avg 4.5 (818 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MADUROS LARGE TRAY$70.00
SWEET PLANTAINS LARGE TRAY
ARROZ LARGE TRAY$50.00
RICE TRAY LARGE
AREPITAS DE YUCA$12.00
FRIED YUCA FRITTERS (12 CT)
More about Mama Elena's - Passaic
Restaurant banner

 

Master Kitchen

141 Passaic street, Passaic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Pollo Guisado/Chicken Stew$4.00
Served with White Rice and Beans
Medium Carne de Res guisado/Beef Stew$8.00
Served with White Rice and Beans
Small Desayuno/Breakfast$3.00
Mix of three of the items below until 12pm
More about Master Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Passaic

Quesadillas

French Fries

Mango Smoothies

Banana Smoothies

Map

More near Passaic to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston