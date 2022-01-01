Quesadillas in Passaic
Passaic restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave
Tropical Juice Bar Myrtle Ave
198 Myrtle Avenue, Passaic
|Quesadillas
|$6.99
Toasted tortilla with jack and cheddar cheese and diced with your choice of meat, cut into 4 delicious pieces, toasted to perfection. served with a sour-cream.
More about Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street
Tropical Juice Bar Passaic Street
144 Passaic Street, Passaic
|Quesadillas
|$6.99
Toasted tortilla with jack and cheddar cheese and diced with your choice of meat, cut into 4 delicious pieces, toasted to perfection. served with a sour-cream.