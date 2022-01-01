Go
Toast

Tufino Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

36-08 Ditmars Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1227 reviews)

Popular Items

Penne Alla Vodka$17.50
Penne pasta in a housemade pink vodka sauce with pancetta (mostly for flavor)
Every Day I'm Trufflin$22.00
Gorgonzola dolce, pancetta, mushrooms and black truffle pate (NO SAUCE)
Margherita Pizza$16.50
Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte, grana Padano and basil
Bomboloni$7.00
Italian-style warm doughnuts filled with either Nutella (hazelnut cocoa) or fresh home-made cannoli cream.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

36-08 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Local Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Use promo code 25off in checkout for online orders and enjoy 25% off today!

O'Hanlon's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pomeroy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smoke and Mirrors

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston