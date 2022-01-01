Twin Acres 19th Hole
Come in and enjoy!
1081 US 23 North
Location
1081 US 23 North
North Alpena MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Owl Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
JJ's Steak and Pizza House
Casual dining with an up north atmosphere. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Be sure to check out our famous pizzas and hoagies. Full menu available for delivery. Family friendly.
The Fresh Palate
Come on in and enjoy!
Red Brick Tap and Barrel
Come on in and enjoy!