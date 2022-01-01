Alpena restaurants you'll love
Alpena's top cuisines
Must-try Alpena restaurants
More about The Fresh Palate
The Fresh Palate
109 N 2nd Ave suite 106, Alpena
|Popular items
|Drunken Stampede FULL
|$11.00
Bourbon Steak, Rice, Tomatoes, Pepperjack & Chipotle Ranch
|American Dream
|$13.00
Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella & Chipotle Ranch
|War Pony 1/2
|$6.00
Turkey, Mild Peppers, Jalapeño, Spicy Slaw, Pepper jack & Chili Sauce
More about Red Brick Tap and Barrel
Red Brick Tap and Barrel
109 River St, Alpena
|Popular items
|Seafood Mac
|$25.00
|Beef Broccoli Philly
|$15.00
|Shortrib Gnocchi
|$26.00
More about Bogarts Tavern
Bogarts Tavern
2085 Werth Road, Alpena
More about The Sand Bar & Grill
The Sand Bar & Grill
9027 W Long Lake Rd, Alpena
More about Owl Restaurant
Owl Restaurant
121 W Chisholm Street, Alpena
More about Twin Acres 19th Hole
Twin Acres 19th Hole
1081 US 23 North, North Alpena
More about River Club
River Club
5884 A Street, Alpena