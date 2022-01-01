Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alpena restaurants you'll love

Alpena restaurants
  • Alpena

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Must-try Alpena restaurants

The Fresh Palate image

 

The Fresh Palate

109 N 2nd Ave suite 106, Alpena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Stampede FULL$11.00
Bourbon Steak, Rice, Tomatoes, Pepperjack & Chipotle Ranch
American Dream$13.00
Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella & Chipotle Ranch
War Pony 1/2$6.00
Turkey, Mild Peppers, Jalapeño, Spicy Slaw, Pepper jack & Chili Sauce
More about The Fresh Palate
White Caps image

 

White Caps

3046 M-32 West, Alpena

No reviews yet
More about White Caps
JJ's Steak and Pizza House image

PIZZA • STEAKS

JJ's Steak and Pizza House

411 N 2nd Ave, Alpena

Avg 4.1 (1080 reviews)
More about JJ's Steak and Pizza House
Red Brick Tap and Barrel image

 

Red Brick Tap and Barrel

109 River St, Alpena

No reviews yet
Popular items
Seafood Mac$25.00
Beef Broccoli Philly$15.00
Shortrib Gnocchi$26.00
More about Red Brick Tap and Barrel
Bogarts Tavern image

 

Bogarts Tavern

2085 Werth Road, Alpena

Avg 4.8 (49 reviews)
More about Bogarts Tavern
The Sand Bar & Grill image

 

The Sand Bar & Grill

9027 W Long Lake Rd, Alpena

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Sand Bar & Grill
Owl Restaurant image

 

Owl Restaurant

121 W Chisholm Street, Alpena

No reviews yet
More about Owl Restaurant
Twin Acres 19th Hole image

 

Twin Acres 19th Hole

1081 US 23 North, North Alpena

No reviews yet
More about Twin Acres 19th Hole
River Club image

 

River Club

5884 A Street, Alpena

No reviews yet
More about River Club
