Two Bros. BBQ Market

San Antonio's Classic Texas Pit Smoked BBQ Restaurant with Family Friendly Patio.
Order Your Holiday Ham & Smoked Whole Turkey Today, for Pickup Dec. 23.

PIZZA • BBQ

12656 West Ave • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Sausage ea$3.00
Slow-smoked sausage links, sold by the each. Served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Sliced Brisket
Creekstone Brisket smoked low and slow over Texas Oak and Hardwood Charcoal. Always sliced to order, and served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
Creamed Corn
Rich and creamy sweet corn--the classic BBQ sidekick. *Gluten Free
Potato Salad
Made with red potatoes and mixed with flavorful spices. *Gluten Free
Smoked Turkey Breast
Our Smoked Turkey is sliced-to-order and served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
BBQ Beans
House-made BBQ Beans with peaches and bacon for sweet and salty signature flavor. *Gluten Free
Classic Banana Pudding$6.00
Classic banana pudding layered in vanilla wafers and bananas
Chicken Thighs ea$3.50
Juicy chicken thighs, smoked over Texas oak and sold by the each. Served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
Cherry Glazed Baby Back Ribs
Our famous Baby Back Ribs are smoked to perfection and then coated in our house-made cherry glaze. Always sliced to order and served with Mrs. Bairds Bread plus your choice of BBQ Sauce.
Mac and Cheese
Creamy home-style Mac and Cheese of your childhood dreams.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Location

12656 West Ave

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
