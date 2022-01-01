Go
U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza

Come enjoy some of the best Pizza you’ll ever have at the U Pick Red Barn!

2726 Rollandet St

Popular Items

12" The Pumpkin Patch$12.00
Italian Sauce, Romano cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta\t\t\t
Cheese, Sausage, Italian Spices, Oregano, Crushed Red Peppers,
Pumpkin Honey, Olive Oil
12" The Small Slide$10.00
Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
6" The Big Slide$6.00
6" The Pumpkin Patch$8.00
12" The Train All Aboard$12.00
Italian Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Meatball Slices, Bacon, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano, Olive Oil
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Location

2726 Rollandet St

Idaho Falls ID

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
