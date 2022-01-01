U Pick Red Barn Bread Barn & Pizza
Come enjoy some of the best Pizza you’ll ever have at the U Pick Red Barn!
2726 Rollandet St
Popular Items
Location
2726 Rollandet St
Idaho Falls ID
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Lucy's NY Pizzeria - Broadway
THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.
Revolution Burrito
Come in and enjoy!
Mahana Fresh
Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.
Jamba
Jamba Juice