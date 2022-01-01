Union + Post's restaurant is a new American fare focusing on seasonal ingredients inspired by local farms. Surrounded by the serene design of the original hickory wrapped bar, two cozy fireplaces, and furniture sourced by local craftsmen, one can easily find pleasure in watching the serene scenery through the wrap-around windows.

For a more casual setting, you can discover the second-floor Library overlooking the atmosphere or an outdoor deck with glorious views of the town. Spread the good cheer!



5098 New York 23