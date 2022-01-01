VFW Westminster- Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
3 Eaton St
Location
3 Eaton St
Westminster MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
VFW Westminster - Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Blueprint
Come in and Enjoy!
Angler Fish Market and Chowder Company
Come in and enjoy!
Wachusett Brewery Retail Store
Come in and find your favorite beer or SWAG!