The Fay Club

FRENCH FRIES

658 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Tots$7.00
Chipotle aioli
Clam Chowder$7.00
Red bliss potatoes, applewood smoked bacon
Steak Burger$12.00
River Styx Braised Short Ribs$9.50
Onion strings, chive sour cream
River Styx Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.00
Creamy bleu cheese
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Sriracha chicken, chipotle coleslaw, shaved iceberg lettuce, fried buttermilk marinated house pickles, toasted potato roll
Fried Calamari$6.50
Rhode Island style
Fish Tacos$18.00
Tortilla, chipotle coleslaw, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, house cut fries
Fries$5.00
Add truffle parm or pico de gallo and cheddar
Chopped Caesar$7.00
Herb toasted Croutons, Grana Padano cheese
658 Main Street

Fitchburg MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
