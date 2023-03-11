Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roots Market + Juice Bar

review star

No reviews yet

100 Crawford Street

Leominster, MA 01453

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

MOCHA
DIRTY CHAI
LATTE

PREPARED FOOD

SOUP

Turkey Vegetable CUP

$6.00

soup of the day

Turkey Vegetable BOWL

$8.00

soup of the day

Roast Butternut vegan CUP

$6.00

Roast Butternut vegan BOWL

$8.00

Carrot Chipotle CUP

$6.00

Carrot Chipotple BOWL

$8.00

SANDWICHES

SUNSHINE GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

cheese blend. garlic rosemary bread or GF bread. Leomon Oil. grilled to perfection. VEGAN CHEESE OPTION

SOEUL DROP SANDWICH

$15.00

Panini: Bulgogi chicken. carrots. roots kale salad. basil oil. kimchi. provolone cheese. sourdough bread (no gf option)

QUICHE GF

QUICHE MUSH SAUSAGE

$10.00

ROASTED GARLC. MUSHROOM. SAUSAGE. GOAT CHEESE

GREEN MONSTER QUICHE

$10.00

SALADS

COBB SALAD

$15.00

COBB mixed greens. chicken. local egg. blue cheese. local bacon. avocado.

GARDEN SALAD

$13.00

local mixed greens. cucumber. beets. pickled onions. carrots. tomatoes. balsamic vinaigrette

BROTH BAR

Cup of our house made Bone Broth with your choice or organic add ins!

TURKEY BONE BROTH

$8.00

roots made turkey bone broth

MISO

$8.00

Organic Roots Made Miso Broth. Vegan

ORGANIC ESPRESSO BAR

BROWN SUGAR BLACK PEPPER LATTE

$5.50

VEITNAMESE COCONUT ICE COFFEE with ube cold foam

$5.50

LATTE

$5.50

double espresso shot espresso. your choice of organic milk.

AMERICANO

$4.50

double shot of espresso. hot water

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

MOCHA

$5.50

double espresso shot espress. roots made chocolate sauce. your choice of organic milk.

CHARCOAL LATTE

$5.50

double espresso shot espress. charcoal powder. your choice of organic milk.

GOLDEN MILK LATTE

$5.50

tumeric . latte. with your choice of steamed milk

MATCHA LATTE

$5.50

organic milk . milk of your choice. matcha

DIRTY CHAI

$5.50

double shot of organic espresso with traditional chai and your choice of stemed milk

GINGER TUMERIC CHAI

$5.50

reishi tumeric ginger chai. your choice of organic milk

TRADITIONAL CHAI

$5.50

your choice of organic milk.

HOT TEA

$3.50

organic tea of your choice

HOT DRIP COFFEE

$3.00

fresh brewed Jims organic coffe

ICE TEA

$3.50

ice tea of the day

LONDON FOG

$4.00

organic earl grey tea. your choice of steamed milk

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

roots made chocolate with your choice of milk

ESPRESSO DOUBLE SHOT

$3.50

double espresso shot of jim's organic coffee

COLD BREW

$4.00

GRAB + GO KITCHEN

PRE-PACKAGED FOOD

OVERNIGHT OATS OF THE DAY

OVERNIGHT OATS OF THE DAY

$7.99

GLUTEN FREE + VEGAN 12oz please call for flavors. picture is not the actual overnight oats of the day.

SALAD: Organic Garden Salad Irg

$10.99

SALAD: Roots Cobb

$12.95

SALAD: Roots Winter Salad

$12.95

SALAD: The Wrangler

$12.95

Tres Huevos Hard Boiled

$3.99

WRAP: Avocado BLT GF

$11.99

WRAP: Cali Chicken Salad

$12.99

WRAP: Tuscan Tuna GF

$9.99

WRAP: BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.99

WRAP: BLT Avocado Wrap

$10.99

WRAP: Cali Chicken Salad GF

$12.99

WRAP: Grilled Chicken Pesto

$12.99

WRAP: Spicy Black Bean

$9.99

WRAP: Tuscan Tuna Salad

$9.99

WRAP: Wintermoon Beet Hummus

$9.99

Gt Synergy

$2.50

Vybe Peacc Ging

$5.99

Quart Bone Broth

$16.00

Quiche

$6.99

Wrap Bbq Temeh

$11.99

ROOTS BAKERY GF + VEGAN

BARS GF

$4.00

COOKIE GF

$3.00
CUPCAKE GF

CUPCAKE GF

$5.00

GLUTEN FREE + VEGAN please call for flavors. picture is not the actual cupcake of the day.

MUFFINS GF

MUFFINS GF

$4.00

GLUTEN FREE + VEGAN please call for flavors. picture is not the actual muffin of the day.

SPECIALTY BROWNIES GF

$5.00Out of stock

SANDWICH COOKIE GF

$7.00Out of stock

BOTTLED ORGANIC SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIE: Rise Up

$9.99

Bottled In House Organic Smoothie

SMOOTHIE: Sweet Green

$9.99

Bottled In House Organic Smoothie

SMOOTHIE: The 5th Season

$9.99

SMOOTHIE: Almond Butter Cup

$10.99

SMOOTHIE: Alpine Glow

$9.99

SMOOTHIE: Bliss

$9.99

Bottled In House Organic Smoothie

SMOOTHIE: Blue Moon

$9.99

Bottled In House Organic Smoothie

SMOOTHIE: Funky Monkey

$9.99

Bottled In House Organic Smoothie

SMOOTHIE: Mocha Madness

$9.99

SMOOTHIE: Nirvana

$9.99

Bottled In House Organic Smoothie

SMOOTHIE: Peanut Butter Cup

$9.99

Bottled In House Organic Smoothie

SMOOTHIE: Superfood Midnight Moon

$9.99

Bottled In House Organic Smoothie

SMOOTHIE: Superfood Midnight Moon Smoothie

SMOOTHIE: Thrive

$10.99

Bottled In House Organic Smoothie

SMOOTHIE: Very Berry Elderberry

$9.99

Raspberry Chill Sm

$9.99

Life Is Sweet

$9.99

BOTTLED ORGANIC COLD PRESSED JUICES

Roots And Shoots

$10.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 Crawford Street, Leominster, MA 01453

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

New York Fried Chicken and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
23 Pleasant St Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
Pammy’s Place
orange starNo Reviews
68 Airport Rd Unit 1 Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Sauce Food Truck - 456 Litchfield Street
orange starNo Reviews
456 Litchfield Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
ZAPATA MEXICAN COCINA
orange star4.7 • 1,266
23 Lunenburg Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
The Fay Club - 658 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA
orange star4.6 • 50
658 Main Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Barber's Crossing North - 175 Leominster Road
orange starNo Reviews
175 Leominster Road Sterling, MA 01564
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Leominster
Fitchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston