Via 313 - Sandy
Open today 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
150 W 10600 S
Sandy, UT 84070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
Gluten Free
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Small
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (no red sauce).
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.
Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.
Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
Sliced meatballs, green peppers, grated parmesan, and Detroit sauce. THE MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
Gorgonzola, chicken, bacon, red onion, and with a drizzle of ranch
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.
Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
Gluten Free
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
Proprietary four cheese blend and red sauce.
Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Gluten Free Classic Cheese Pizza.
Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Topped with fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Garlic, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, and Parmesan
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Large
Proprietary four cheese blend, red sauce.
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Plain cheese with Detroit sauce.
Hot calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Sliced meatballs, green peppers, grated parmesan, and Detroit sauce. THE MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!
Pickled jalapenos, pineapple, natural casing pepperoni, and Detroit sauce.
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Hot Calabrese, Sausage, Red Pepper Flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
Build Your Own pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Classic Cheese Pizza.
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.
Bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
Bar Pies
Bacon, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and red sauce.
Bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and red sauce.
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Build Your Own bar style pizza from a list of our toppings on top of a Plain Cheese Pizza.
Five cheese blend and red sauce.
Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.
Artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and red sauce.
Appetizers
Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostini. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.
Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.
Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Served with four crostini.
Sides
Proceeds from every side of Ranch go to our monthly donation. Thank you for your support! Ask your server about this month's charity.
Salads
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Zesty Orange Vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.
Romaine, Calabrese, cherry tomato, ham, pepperoncini, white cheddar. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
Arugula, marinated beets, candied pecans, gorgonzola. Served with Lemon Dijon vinaigrette.
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar.
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
Sides
Desserts
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup..
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.
Small, Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Non Alcoholic Drinks DD
Appetizers TTO
Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with soft bread.
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
150 W 10600 S, Sandy UT 84070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sandy
More near Sandy
Midvale
Draper
South Jordan
West Jordan
Salt Lake City
Riverton
Pleasant Grove
American Fork
Herriman
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant