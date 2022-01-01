Go
Consumer picView gallery

Via 313 - Sandy

Open today 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

150 W 10600 S

Sandy, UT 84070

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

150 W 10600 S, Sandy UT 84070

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - River Park
orange star4.5 • 2,049
10722 S River Front Pkwy South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.8 • 4,591
11052 S State Street Suite C Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze
orange starNo Reviews
80 E 10600 S Sandy, UT 84092
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Sandy
orange star4.3 • 41
31 West 10600 South #35 Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House - Sandy
orange starNo Reviews
11400 South State Street Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sandy

Blue Lemon - Sandy - Sandy - 11372 S State St
orange star4.5 • 5,156
11372 S State St Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.8 • 4,591
11052 S State Street Suite C Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Ascent Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.6 • 1,179
9645 S State Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Sandy
orange star4.3 • 41
31 West 10600 South #35 Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sandy

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Via 313 - Sandy

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston