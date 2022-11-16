Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunday's Best

review star

No reviews yet

10672 State St

Sandy, UT 84189

Order Again

Snacks & Sweets

Monkey Bread

$13.00

serves 2 or more

Egg McMac'n

$14.00

scrambled egg, smoked ham, American cheese

Powdered Sugar Beignets

$13.00

homemade jam

Oysters on half shell half or full dozen

$20.00

bloody mary or yuzu koshu

Fried Chicken and Caviar Steamed Buns

$20.00

trout roe, white bbq, creme friache, chive

Charcutrie and Cheese plate

$30.00

Caviar

$30.00

Toaster Strudel

$6.00

Hamachi Crudo

$20.00

Green chili, coconut cream, lime, Thai basil

Veggies & Salads

Little Gem Salad

$16.00

crispy potatoes, boiled egg, bacon, smoked bacon ranch, sunflower seeds

Grain Bowl

$16.00

farro, grilled asparagus, charred snap peas, radish, peas, poached egg, feta, miso vinaigrette

Watermelon Salad

$17.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

Baby Kale Salad

$18.00

Chinese Chicken Salad

$17.00

Iceberg, red cabbage, crispy noodle, mandarin oranges, sesame-soy dressing.

Fall Grain Bowl

$16.00

Farro, roasted winter squash, charred cauliflower, pear, feta, dates, curry, vinaigrette

Grains

Overnight Raw Oats

$7.00

pistachio, almond milk, skyr, blueberries

SB Dutch Baby

$13.00

pure maple, lemon, whipped butter

Oatmeal Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

pure maple, whipped butter

Strawberry Ricotta Pancakes

$15.00

lemon curd, butter syrup

Almond Flour Pancakes

$15.00

GF, pure maple, whipped butter

Churro French Toast

$16.00

cinnamon creme anglaise, berries, whipped cream, fruity pepple crumb

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

pure maple, whipped butter

Carrot Cake Pankcakes

$14.00

Shredded carrots, nutmeg, pecans, cream cheese frosting, maple.

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

table x bread, frikake, radish, boiled egg, lemon, sesame dressing

Smoked Salmon Toast

$19.00

table x bread, creme friache, dill, caper, cucumber, poached egg, shallot

Egg Sando

$17.00

scrambled egg, white cheddar, strawberry jam, bacon, with crispy potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

french fries, scrambled egg, nueskies bacon, avocado, salsa roja

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

chorizo cream gravy, buttermilk biscuits, scrambled egg, arugula

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

snake river farms kurobuta ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, crispy potatoes

Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai basil, bacon, sesame soy, red onion, peppers, furikake, poached egg, scallion

Truck Stop Breakfast

$13.00

two eggs, buttermilk biscuit, honey butter, bacon or homemade sausage, with crispy potatoes

BLT benedict

$16.00

Breakfast Tacos

$18.00

Meat, Fish & More

Breaded flat iron, country gravy, brussel sprout, bacon, and potato hash.

Spicy Chicken Sando

$15.00

crispy fried thigh, lettuce, pickles, yuzu koshu mayo, on a potato bun with fries

Cheeseburger

$15.00

double patty, American cheese, smoked bacon, special sauce, onions, pickles, on a potato bun with fries

Huevos Rancheros

$20.00

smoked pork shoulder, green chili sauce, corn tortilla, sunny side eggs, cilantro

Ahi Tuna Poké Rice Bowl

$22.00

jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, radish, strawberry, pistachio, sesame soy vinaigrette, scallion

Fish Tacos

$20.00

blackened salmon, cabbage shred, Thai dressing, lime, herbs, flour tortillas

Pasta Carbonara

$20.00

bucatini, smoked bacon, pecorino, egg, black pepper

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

crispy fried thigh, franks butter, pure maple, sticky sauce, belgian waffle

Steak and Eggs

$30.00

8 oz hanger steak, chimichurri, bacon or homemade sausage, 2 eggs with crispy potaotes

Tomahawk Ribeye For Two

$125.00

salsa verde, french fries, ginger soy jus, four eggs, buttermilk biscuits, honey butter

Country Fried Steak

$40.00

Sides

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Bacon Ranch

$1.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side One Egg

$1.50

Side Fried Chxx

$8.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Fruit Side

$5.00

Side Steak

$20.00

Side Strawberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Short Stack

$8.00

Strawberry ricotta, Almond flour, Buttermilk

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Salad Dressing

$1.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side hollandaise

$2.00

single biscut

$1.50

short stack carrot cake

$8.00

Liquor

Dented Brick - Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Salt Lake City Citron

$10.00

CW VODKA

$12.00

Dented Brick - Gin

$8.00

Beehive

$12.00

Cerulea

$10.00

Smirnoff Canilla

$7.00

Dented Brick - Rum

$8.00

Plantation 5 Year

$12.00

Plantation OFTD

$10.00

Calico Jack

$9.00

DB Antelope Island

$9.00

Gosling's

$8.00

CW LORENZ

$12.00

Lunazol

$8.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Espolon

$9.00

Omeca Reposado

$9.00

Vida Anejo

$13.00

1942

$25.00

Dented Brick - Whiskey

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Sugarhouse Rye

$10.00

Sugarhouse Bourbon

$10.00

Bullet Rye

$10.00

McCallan 12 Year

$16.00

Porters Peanut Butter

$10.00

HW Campfire

$25.00

CW RENE

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$4.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Cocktails

Peach Mango Mimo

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mimosa

$5.00

French 75

$12.00

American In Paris

$10.00

Sunday Sangria

$10.00

Pretty In Pamplemousse

$14.00

Snowcap Sunrise

$13.00

Wake Up Call

$14.00

Lavender Field

$14.00

Pina Colada Spritz

$14.00

Three Dot Smash

$14.00

Under The Bleachers

$12.00

Bonfire On The Beach

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

The Screaming Oat

$14.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Martini

$16.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

DRY MARTINI

$16.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$16.00

50/50 MARTINI

$16.00

LEMONDROP

$16.00

APPLETINI

$16.00

PSL COSMO

$16.00

DRY GIN TINI

$16.00

DIRTY GIN TINI

$16.00

50/50 GIN TINI

$16.00

Beer

Peroni

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00Out of stock

Squatters Hefeweizen

$5.00

Wasatch Polygamy Porter

$5.00

Rogue Honey Kolsch

$5.00

Squatters Juicy Ipa

$5.00

Wasatch Amber Evo

$5.00

Junior Astro

$7.00

Roha Porter

$6.00Out of stock

Hazy Ipa

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

Fossil Point Cab

$9.00

House Red

$8.00

Crunchy Roastie Syrah

$12.00

House White

$8.00

Fossil Point Chardonnay

$11.00

Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Reine Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Gruet Rose

$11.00

Starmont Rose

$10.00

Scribe Pet Nat

$10.00

Skins

$10.00

Idlewild

$10.00

Meiomi

$11.00

Zonin Prosecco

$8.00

Gruet Brut

$11.00

Cooks

$5.00

Wine by the Bottle

Fossil Point Cab - BTL

$38.00

Crunchy Roastie Syrah - BTL

$65.00

Fossil Point Chardonnay - BTL

$45.00

Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio - BTL

$55.00

Reine Sauvignon Blanc - BTL

$35.00

Banshee Chard

$45.00

Gruet Rose - BTL

$65.00

Starmont Rose - BTL

$40.00

Scribe Pet Nat - BTL

$50.00

Skins - BTL

$45.00

Idlewild - BTL

$45.00

Maison No 9 - BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Meiomi - BTL

$45.00

Sauvage Rose - BTL

$65.00

Zonin Prosecco - BTL

$40.00

Gruet Brut - BTL

$65.00

Sauvage Brut - BTL

$65.00

Moet Brut - BTL

$100.00

Pol Roger Reserve Brut - BTL

$130.00

Vueve Yellow Label - BTL

$130.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut - BTL

$200.00

Bollinger Grand Brut - BTL

$350.00

Dom Perignon - BTL

$375.00

Louis Roederer Cristal - BTL

$600.00

Pol Roger Sir Winston Churchhill - BTL

$550.00

Cooks

$20.00

Mimosa Experience

Mimosa Experience

$56.00

Coffee & Mocktails (Copy)

Event Choco

$6.00

The classic

$5.00

valrhona aplaco 66% chocolate, cocoa powder, cream

Raspberries and cream

$5.00

valrhona inspirations raspberry chocolate, milk

Dulce de leche

$5.00

valrhona inspirations dulce chocolate, vanilla, cream

Orange dream

$5.00

valrhona white chocolate, orange zest, vanilla, cream

Golden Latte

$6.00

Drip coffee, bottomless

$5.00

Espresso single shot

$3.00

Espresso double shot

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Chai latte 8 OZ

$4.00

8oz

Chai latte 12 OZ

$6.00

12oz

Iced Chai

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$7.00

Iced Dirty Chai

$7.00

Iced coffee

$5.00

16oz

Iced latte

$5.00

16oz

Iced lavender chai

$6.00

16oz

Iced vanilla Hazelnut latte

$6.00

16oz

Iced vanilla matcha

$6.00

16oz

Iced caramel macchiato

$6.00

16oz

Cappuccino

$3.50

8oz

Affogato

$7.00

16oz

Mocha

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Matcha latte

$5.00

Iced tea

$3.50

Hot tea

$4.00

oj

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

grapefruit juice

$4.00

Prickly pear sage lemonade

$4.00

Mint jalapeno lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Soda refill

Milk

$3.00

chocolate milk

$3.50

Sparkling water

$5.00

Brunch me softly

$8.00

Rose colored glasses

$8.00

Green goddess

$8.00

Not so standard

$30.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Virgin Colada

$10.00

Meet In The Garden

$8.00

801

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

PUMPKIN LATTE

$8.00

Winter Cos Mock

$8.00

Cocktails

Painkiller

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Hooka

$50.00

Beer

Vizzy

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Batsquatch

$8.00

Roha IPA

$8.00

JR ASTRO

$8.00

ROSE CIDER

$8.00

Wine

Prosecco

Gruet

Gruet Rose

House White

House Red

Mimosa

Shots

Casa Blanco

$12.00

Casa Repo

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

1942

$30.00

Jello Shots

$5.00

Syringe

$6.00

Bottles

Sauvage Rose

$100.00

Moet

$150.00

Vueve

$150.00

Dom

$450.00

Don Julio

$450.00

Titos

$150.00

Casa

$200.00

Dom

$200.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sunday's Best is that sun shining, birds chirping, champagne popping, kind of place. Brunch all day, every day! Salt Lake City, Utah

Website

Location

10672 State St, Sandy, UT 84189

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

