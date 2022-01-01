Go
Vincent's

Neighborhood bistro, corner café, and Texas roadside brunch.

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave

Popular Items

Sausage Kolache$5.00
A classic Texas roadside treat! Kielbasa, cheddar, and jalapeño baked in to a Czech-style pastry dough.
If you're on the patio, please put this item in your cart and indicate which table you're at so we can bring it right to you! Thanks!
Bodega Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Two fried eggs, american cheese, and pickled pepper mayo on a house baked roll. Add homemade sausage or bacon if you wanna!
Crispy Fried Farm Potatoes$8.00
farm potatoes with homemade ketchup
The Wolfman of Del Rio$6.00
Smoked beef brisket, slow cooked mayocoba beans, scrambled farm eggs, cheddar cheese, and salsa verde on a homemade flour tortilla
The B.E.C.$5.00
Bacon, scrambled farm eggs, cheddar cheese, on a homemade flour tortilla with your choice of salsa on the side.
Guadalupe$5.00
Homemade chorizo, crispy potatoes, and scrambled farm eggs on a homemade flour tortilla with your choice of salsa on the side.
20oz Cold Brew$4.00
barrington coffee roasted and flash brewed
Shotgun Willie$6.00
Smoked pork, root vegetable hash, pickled onions and peppers, and cotija on a homemade flour tortilla
Location

Cambridge MA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
