Washington Grille & Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
1063 PA-100 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1063 PA-100
Bechtelsville PA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Boyertown Ice Cream & Water Factory
Come in and enjoy!
Grind Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Other Farm and Forge
Come in and enjoy!
The Palm Tavern
We are open with limited hours to offer outside dining & take out food & drink during this trying time.
Stay safe and healthy!