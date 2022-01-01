House and Barn
Two Unique Restaurants + Event Venue= All On One Historical & Picturesque Location!
The House-
Here you will find a unique selection of exotic, gourmet burgers paired along side of our freshly made sides such as fresh-cut fries, fried dill pickles, and our loaded "sloppy tots"
The Barn-
This is where all the fun happens! From our live music performances, comedy shows, and weekly trivia, The Barn has something for everyone of all ages. Our menu is small bites and hefty pours. Did we mention we have over 12 unique Mule concoction's? You won't find this cocktail line-up anywhere else!
GRILL
1449 Chestnut St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1449 Chestnut St
Emmaus PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Don Juan Mex Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus
Relaxed tasting room featuring ultra-premium, small batch spirits and creative, upscale mixology.
Funk Brewing
Brewery with tasting room. Rotating food trucks. All of our beer is available in 16 oz. cans and 4 packs togo. We offer seasonal outdoor seating under a heated tent and some limited indoor seating.
Switchback Pizza & Red Balloon Cider
Smile, you're here!