House and Barn

Two Unique Restaurants + Event Venue= All On One Historical & Picturesque Location!
The House-
Here you will find a unique selection of exotic, gourmet burgers paired along side of our freshly made sides such as fresh-cut fries, fried dill pickles, and our loaded "sloppy tots"
The Barn-
This is where all the fun happens! From our live music performances, comedy shows, and weekly trivia, The Barn has something for everyone of all ages. Our menu is small bites and hefty pours. Did we mention we have over 12 unique Mule concoction's? You won't find this cocktail line-up anywhere else!

GRILL

1449 Chestnut St • $$

Avg 4.5 (882 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering

Location

1449 Chestnut St

Emmaus PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

