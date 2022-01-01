Go
White Orchids Thai Cuisine image
Thai
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

White Orchids Thai Cuisine

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1251 Reviews

$$

2985 Center Valley Pkwy

Center Valley, PA 18034

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles$14.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodles, bell peppers, onions, egg, garlic, and Thai Basil with a light and sweet soybean sauce.
Crispy Spring Rolls$11.00
Clear vermicelli noodles, chicken, and mixed vegetables. Served with a light chili & carrot vinegar dipping sauce.
Potstickers$11.00
Flash-fried potstickers stuffed with minced chicken, drizzled with sweet chili sauce. Served with a sweet soy dipping sauce.
Pad Thai$14.00
Stir-fried vermicelli rice noodles, egg, fish sauce, crab paste, scallions and bean sprouts. Served with crushed peanuts.
Masaman Curry$14.00
Hearty masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions and cashew nuts.
Thai Money Bags$11.00
Crispy, fried golden purses stuffed with minced chicken and shrimp, carrots, peas, and sweet corn. Served with a Thai chili dipping sauce.
Red Curry$14.00
Savory red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zucchini and bell peppers.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Minced chicken sautéed in a Thai citrus-lime combination of red and green onions. Served with fresh iceberg lettuce for wrapping and a side of warm sticky rice.
Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Savory basil rice stir-fried with bell peppers, egg, broccoli, Thai basil leaves, peas and carrots.
Pad See'ew$14.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, garlic, and carrots with a light and sweet soybean sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2985 Center Valley Pkwy, Center Valley PA 18034

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Hop Hill Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1988 Blair Avenue Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Diana's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4907 Rte 309 Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Bolete Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1740 Seidersville Rd Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Arnold's Market
orange starNo Reviews
1766 Friedensville Rd Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

White Orchids Thai Cuisine

orange star4.6 • 1251 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston