Center Valley restaurants you'll love
Center Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Center Valley restaurants
More about White Orchids Thai Cuisine
SEAFOOD
White Orchids Thai Cuisine
2985 Center Valley Pkwy, Center Valley
|Popular items
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Sweet panang curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots and cherry tomatoes.
Not available Vegan
|Drunken Noodles
|$14.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodles, bell peppers, onions, egg, garlic, and Thai Basil with a light and sweet soybean sauce.
|Red Curry
|$14.00
Savory red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zucchini and bell peppers.
More about Diana's Cafe
Diana's Cafe
4907 Rte 309, Center Valley
|Popular items
|Grilled Crab and Cheese
|$13.00
Provolone and American Cheeses, Sliced Avocado, Lump Crabmeat, and Mayonnaise on Grilled Sourdough
|Jackie Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Smoky Ranch Sauce in a Wrap
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Croissant with Two Over Hard Eggs, Bacon and American Cheese
Served with Home Fries