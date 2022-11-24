- Home
- Diana's Cafe
Diana's Cafe
4907 Rte 309
Center Valley, PA 18034
Popular Items
*Something Light
Avocado Toast
Avocado, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze and Olive Oil served on Wheat Toast
Avocado Toast with One. Egg
Whole wheat toast with slow roasted tomatoes, avocado, balsamic glaze, olive oil and one egg. Please specify egg cooking directions.
Baked Oatmeal
Oatmeal baked with cinnamon and milk and topped with dried cranberries and walnuts.
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant with Two Over Hard Eggs, Bacon and American Cheese Served with Home Fries
Cup Fresh Fruit
Seasonal Fresh Cut Fruit
Plate Fresh Fruit
Seasonal Fresh Cut Fruit
Slice Quiche*
*Breakfast Entrees
Andouille Sausage Scramble
3 Eggs Scrambled with Andouille Sausage, Crumbled Sausage, Home Fries, Cheddar and Jack Cheeses, Bell Peppers and Onions, topped with Chipotle (Spicy) Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Toast.
Bacon Orange Marmalade
3 Egg Omelet Stuffed with Orange Marmalade and Bacon Crumbles. Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast.
Becky's Scramble
3 Eggs Scrambled with Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil and Tomatoes. Served with Toast and Home Fries or Grits.
Corned Beef Hash
House Made Corned Beef Hash Served with 2 Eggs Made to Order, Toast and Home Fries or Grits.
Country Scramble
3 Eggs Scrambled with Home Fries, Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Jack Cheese. Served with Toast.
Creamed Chip Beef
Made to Order Chipped Beef in White Sauce Served over House Made Buttermilk Biscuits. Served with Home Fries or Grits.
Eggs Benedict
2 Eggs Poached and Served on English Muffin with Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Home Fries or Grits.
Eggs Florentine
2 Eggs Baked with Baby Spinach, Jack Cheese and a Touch of Cream. Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast
Farmer Benedict
Two poached eggs served on an English muffin with tomatoes, spinach, turkey sausage and hollandaise sauce. Served with a side of home fries.
Greek Egg White Omelet
3 Egg white Omelet Stuffed with Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Feta Cheese. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup and Toast.
Sausage Gravy
Made to Order Sausage Gravy served over House made Buttermilk Biscuit. Served with Home Fries or Grits.
Three Egg Omelet
3 Egg Omelet made to order. Served with Toast and Home Fries or Grits.
Two Egg Omelet
2 Egg Omelet made to order. Served with Toast and Home Fries or Grits.
Two Egg Special
2 Eggs Made to Order. Served with Toast and Home Fries or Grits.
*From The Griddle
Short Stack Gluten Free Pancakes
2 Pancakes made with Gluten Free Flour. Served with Syrup.
Full Stack Gluten Free Pancakes
3 Pancakes Made with Gluten Free Flour. Served with Syrup.
One Pancake
Short Stack Pancakes
2 Pancakes Served with Syrup.
Full Stack Pancakes
3 Pancakes Served with Syrup.
Blueberry Full
3 Pancakes with Blueberries. Served with Maple Syrup
One French Toast
Short Stack French Toast
2 Pieces French Bread French Toast. Served with Syrup.
Full Stack French Toast
3 Pieces of French Bread French Toast. Served with Syrup.
Pearled Waffles
Sugar Coated. Coating not removable.
Full Raisin Ft
Short Raisin FT
*Extras
*Starters
Caramel Sweet Fries
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites
5 pieces Served with Honey Mustard
Chicken Fingers
5 Tenders Served with Dipping Sauce
Crab Bisque Bowl
Crab Bisque Cup
Crab Cheese Fries
French Fries Topped with Lump Crabmeat, Bacon, Cheddar and Jack Cheeses. Served with Ranch.
Spring Rolls
Vegetable Spring Rolls Served with Asian dipping sauce
*Burgers
Hamburger
Two 5 Ounce Burgers Served with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with French Fries
Turkey Burger
Served with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a Side of French Fries.
Garden Burger
Vegetable Patty served with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a Side of French Fries.
Spencer Burger
Two 5 Ounce Burger Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Onion Rings, Pineapple Rings, Barbecue Sauce and Mayonnaise. Served with French Fries.
*Cold Sandwiches
*Entrees
Crab Cakes
Served with French Fries.
Creamy Chicken Marsala
Sauteed Chicken Breast with Mushrooms, Spinach and Diced Tomatoes in a Creamy Marsala Sauce. Served on Rice or Penne Pasta Served with a Side Salad
Lemon Shrimp
Shrimp Sauteed in Creamy Garlic Lemon Sauce. Served on Penne Pasta or Rice Served with a Side Salad
Quiche Crab Bisque
Slice of Quiche Served with a cup of Crab Bisque Served with a Side Salad
Quiche Soup Dujour
Seafood Penne
Shrimp, Scallops and Lump Crab Meat tossed with Penne Pasta with Alfredo Sauce Served with a Side Salad
Sesame Salmon
Salmon Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds and Served on Fresh Spinach Served with a Side Salad
*Hot Sandwiches
Patty Melt
Two 5 ounce all Beef Patties with Swiss cheese, Grilled Onions and 1000 Dressing on Marble Rye
Tuna Melt
Guinness Beef Brisket
Brisket with Cheddar Cheese and Creamy Horseradish Sauce on a Brioche Roll
Reuben
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing on open faced Grilled Rye
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Swiss Cheese, and Honey Mustard on a Ciabatta Roll
Chicken Bistro
Grilled Chicken Breast, Baby Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Bistro Sauce on a Ciabatta Roll
Ham & Swiss
Ham, Swiss Cheese and Mustard on Grilled Rye
Beef Steak Sandwich
Beef Chip Steak, Marinara Sauce, Sauteed Onions on a Hoagie Roll
Chicken Steak Sandwich
Chicken Chip Steak, Marinara Sauce, Sauteed Onions on a Hoagie Roll
Chicken Pineapple Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Sunflower Seeds, Barbeque Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato in a Wrap
*Salads
Traditional Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon Crumbles, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Croutons
Fruited Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion and Walnuts
Garden Salad
Greens, Sunflower Seeds, Raisins, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Eggs and Croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Asiago Cheese and Croutons tossed with Caesar Dressing
Chopped Salad
Greens, Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Capers, Roasted Red Peppers and Cashews Chopped
Orange Salad
Greens topped with Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Raisins, Sunflower Seeds, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Croutons, and Balsamic Glaze
Cobb Salad
*Sides
*Staff Favorites
Train Wreck
Beef Chip Steal, Hard Salami, Andouille Sausage, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Ranch Dressing and Balsalmic Glaze on a Hoagie Roll
Jackie Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Smoky Ranch Sauce in a Wrap
Italian Grinder
Capicola Ham, Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, House Italian on a Hoagie Roll
Grilled Crab and Cheese
Provolone and American Cheeses, Sliced Avocado, Lump Crabmeat, and Mayonnaise on Grilled Sourdough
Turkey Brie Wrap
Turkey Breast, Sliced Apples, Dried Cranberries, Brie Cheese, Raspberry Mayonnaise in a Wrap
Coffee- Red Door
Flavored Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Sm Juice
Orange, Pineapple, Cranberry, Grapefruit, Apple
Lg Juice
Orange, Pineapple, Grapefruit, Cranberry, Apple
Sun Rise
Orange and Cranberry Juices
Sea Breeze
Orange and Pineapple Juices
Can of Coke
Can of Diet Coke
Can of Ginger Ale
Can of Sprite
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Made to Order
4907 Rte 309, Center Valley, PA 18034