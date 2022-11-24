Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Diana's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4907 Rte 309

Center Valley, PA 18034

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Two Egg Special
Becky's Scramble

*Something Light

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze and Olive Oil served on Wheat Toast

Avocado Toast with One. Egg

$9.75

Whole wheat toast with slow roasted tomatoes, avocado, balsamic glaze, olive oil and one egg. Please specify egg cooking directions.

Baked Oatmeal

$7.50

Oatmeal baked with cinnamon and milk and topped with dried cranberries and walnuts.

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Croissant with Two Over Hard Eggs, Bacon and American Cheese Served with Home Fries

Cup Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Seasonal Fresh Cut Fruit

Plate Fresh Fruit

$8.50

Seasonal Fresh Cut Fruit

Slice Quiche*

$5.75

*Breakfast Entrees

Andouille Sausage Scramble

$12.00

3 Eggs Scrambled with Andouille Sausage, Crumbled Sausage, Home Fries, Cheddar and Jack Cheeses, Bell Peppers and Onions, topped with Chipotle (Spicy) Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Toast.

Bacon Orange Marmalade

$10.00

3 Egg Omelet Stuffed with Orange Marmalade and Bacon Crumbles. Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast.

Becky's Scramble

$9.00

3 Eggs Scrambled with Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil and Tomatoes. Served with Toast and Home Fries or Grits.

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

House Made Corned Beef Hash Served with 2 Eggs Made to Order, Toast and Home Fries or Grits.

Country Scramble

$9.75

3 Eggs Scrambled with Home Fries, Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Jack Cheese. Served with Toast.

Creamed Chip Beef

$10.50

Made to Order Chipped Beef in White Sauce Served over House Made Buttermilk Biscuits. Served with Home Fries or Grits.

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

2 Eggs Poached and Served on English Muffin with Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Home Fries or Grits.

Eggs Florentine

$10.00

2 Eggs Baked with Baby Spinach, Jack Cheese and a Touch of Cream. Served with Home Fries or Grits and Toast

Farmer Benedict

$11.00

Two poached eggs served on an English muffin with tomatoes, spinach, turkey sausage and hollandaise sauce. Served with a side of home fries.

Greek Egg White Omelet

$12.00

3 Egg white Omelet Stuffed with Baby Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Feta Cheese. Served with a Fresh Fruit Cup and Toast.

Sausage Gravy

$10.50

Made to Order Sausage Gravy served over House made Buttermilk Biscuit. Served with Home Fries or Grits.

Three Egg Omelet

$6.95

3 Egg Omelet made to order. Served with Toast and Home Fries or Grits.

Two Egg Omelet

$5.95

2 Egg Omelet made to order. Served with Toast and Home Fries or Grits.

Two Egg Special

$5.95

2 Eggs Made to Order. Served with Toast and Home Fries or Grits.

*From The Griddle

Short Stack Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.00

2 Pancakes made with Gluten Free Flour. Served with Syrup.

Full Stack Gluten Free Pancakes

$11.00

3 Pancakes Made with Gluten Free Flour. Served with Syrup.

One Pancake

$3.50

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.00

2 Pancakes Served with Syrup.

Full Stack Pancakes

$9.00

3 Pancakes Served with Syrup.

Blueberry Full

$12.00

3 Pancakes with Blueberries. Served with Maple Syrup

One French Toast

$3.50

Short Stack French Toast

$7.00

2 Pieces French Bread French Toast. Served with Syrup.

Full Stack French Toast

$9.00

3 Pieces of French Bread French Toast. Served with Syrup.

Pearled Waffles

$9.00

Sugar Coated. Coating not removable.

Full Raisin Ft

$9.00

Short Raisin FT

$7.00

*Extras

One Egg Any Style

$1.50

Side of home fries

$3.00

Side of grits

$3.00

Side of Toast

$2.50

Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bacon

$2.95

Scrapple

$3.25

Corned Beef Hash Side

$4.50

*Starters

Caramel Sweet Fries

$5.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$6.50

5 pieces Served with Honey Mustard

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

5 Tenders Served with Dipping Sauce

Crab Bisque Bowl

$8.00

Crab Bisque Cup

$4.95

Crab Cheese Fries

$13.00

French Fries Topped with Lump Crabmeat, Bacon, Cheddar and Jack Cheeses. Served with Ranch.

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls Served with Asian dipping sauce

*Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Two 5 Ounce Burgers Served with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with French Fries

Turkey Burger

$10.50

Served with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a Side of French Fries.

Garden Burger

$10.50

Vegetable Patty served with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a Side of French Fries.

Spencer Burger

$14.50

Two 5 Ounce Burger Patties Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Onion Rings, Pineapple Rings, Barbecue Sauce and Mayonnaise. Served with French Fries.

*Cold Sandwiches

Half Sandwich Crab Bisque

$10.50

Half a Sandwich Made to Order. Served with a Cup of Crab Bisque or a Salad.

Cold Sandwich

$10.00

Whole Sandwich Made to Order. Served with House Chips.

Soup du Jour Half Sandwich

$9.00

Salad Half Sandwich

$8.50

*Entrees

Crab Cakes

$14.50

Served with French Fries.

Creamy Chicken Marsala

$14.50

Sauteed Chicken Breast with Mushrooms, Spinach and Diced Tomatoes in a Creamy Marsala Sauce. Served on Rice or Penne Pasta Served with a Side Salad

Lemon Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Sauteed in Creamy Garlic Lemon Sauce. Served on Penne Pasta or Rice Served with a Side Salad

Quiche Crab Bisque

$14.00

Slice of Quiche Served with a cup of Crab Bisque Served with a Side Salad

Quiche Soup Dujour

$12.00

Seafood Penne

$17.50

Shrimp, Scallops and Lump Crab Meat tossed with Penne Pasta with Alfredo Sauce Served with a Side Salad

Sesame Salmon

$15.00

Salmon Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds and Served on Fresh Spinach Served with a Side Salad

*Hot Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$12.00

Two 5 ounce all Beef Patties with Swiss cheese, Grilled Onions and 1000 Dressing on Marble Rye

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Guinness Beef Brisket

$11.00Out of stock

Brisket with Cheddar Cheese and Creamy Horseradish Sauce on a Brioche Roll

Reuben

$11.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing on open faced Grilled Rye

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, Swiss Cheese, and Honey Mustard on a Ciabatta Roll

Chicken Bistro

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Baby Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese and Bistro Sauce on a Ciabatta Roll

Ham & Swiss

$9.50

Ham, Swiss Cheese and Mustard on Grilled Rye

Beef Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Beef Chip Steak, Marinara Sauce, Sauteed Onions on a Hoagie Roll

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Chip Steak, Marinara Sauce, Sauteed Onions on a Hoagie Roll

Chicken Pineapple Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Sunflower Seeds, Barbeque Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato in a Wrap

*Salads

Traditional Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby Spinach, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon Crumbles, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Croutons

Fruited Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby Spinach, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion and Walnuts

Garden Salad

$8.50

Greens, Sunflower Seeds, Raisins, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Eggs and Croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Asiago Cheese and Croutons tossed with Caesar Dressing

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Greens, Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Capers, Roasted Red Peppers and Cashews Chopped

Orange Salad

$14.00

Greens topped with Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Raisins, Sunflower Seeds, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Croutons, and Balsamic Glaze

Cobb Salad

$15.00

*Sides

French Fries

$2.50

House salad

$4.50

Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pierogies

$4.00

Mini Pierogies served with sauteed Onions

Slice of Quiche

$5.75

Quiche Changes Weekly

Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

*Staff Favorites

Train Wreck

$11.50

Beef Chip Steal, Hard Salami, Andouille Sausage, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Ranch Dressing and Balsalmic Glaze on a Hoagie Roll

Jackie Wrap

$11.50

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Smoky Ranch Sauce in a Wrap

Italian Grinder

$10.00

Capicola Ham, Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, House Italian on a Hoagie Roll

Grilled Crab and Cheese

$13.00

Provolone and American Cheeses, Sliced Avocado, Lump Crabmeat, and Mayonnaise on Grilled Sourdough

Turkey Brie Wrap

$10.50

Turkey Breast, Sliced Apples, Dried Cranberries, Brie Cheese, Raspberry Mayonnaise in a Wrap

Beverages (Copy)

Coffee- Red Door

$3.00

Flavored Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sm Juice

$1.75

Orange, Pineapple, Cranberry, Grapefruit, Apple

Lg Juice

$2.50

Orange, Pineapple, Grapefruit, Cranberry, Apple

Sun Rise

$3.00

Orange and Cranberry Juices

Sea Breeze

$3.00

Orange and Pineapple Juices

Can of Coke

$2.00

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Can of Ginger Ale

$2.00

Can of Sprite

$2.00

Extras

12 ounce Red Door Coffee Bag

$14.00

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Travel coffee mug

$10.00

Quart Soup du jour

$14.00

Pint soup du jour

$7.00

Quart Crab Bisque

$18.00

Pint Crab Bisque

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail 10 pieces

$10.00

Kids Breakfast (Copy)

Kids Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Kids French Toast

$5.95

Kids One Egg

$5.95

Kids Pancakes

$5.95

Kids Waffle

$5.95

Kids Lunch (Copy)

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$5.25

Kids PB & J

$6.95

Buttered Noodles Kids

$6.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Made to Order

Diana's Cafe image
Diana's Cafe image
Diana's Cafe image
Diana's Cafe image

