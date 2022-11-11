- Home
White Orchids Thai Cuisine
1,251 Reviews
$$
2985 Center Valley Pkwy
#200
Center Valley, PA 18034
Popular Items
Features
Shareables
Corn Fritters
Plump fritters prepared with sweet corn, minced garlic, and egg. Topped with a sweet plum chutney of julienned red onions, chopped bell peppers, cilantro, mango, chopped scallions, cashews, and crispy shallots.
Crab Cake Croquettes
Flash-fried jumbo lump crab meat croquettes served atop a homemade tartar sauce.
Crispy Spring Rolls
Clear vermicelli noodles, chicken, and mixed vegetables. Served with a light chili & carrot vinegar dipping sauce.
Potstickers
Flash-fried potstickers stuffed with minced chicken, drizzled with sweet chili sauce. Served with a sweet soy dipping sauce.
Calamari
Fresh, hand-cut calamari battered in Thai our and lightly fried, served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Thai Money Bags
Crispy, fried golden purses stuffed with minced chicken and shrimp, carrots, peas, and sweet corn. Served with a Thai chili dipping sauce.
Sweet Chili Baby Shrimp
A dozen and a half baby shrimp battered in Thai flour, flash fried, and tossed in a sweet chili sauce.
Thai Red Curry Wings
Crispy wings tossed in our special red curry wing sauce. Served with a side of sweet chili vinegar dipping sauce. (Starts medium spicy.)
Pork Belly Satay
Decadent 12-hour smoked Thai-marinated pork belly pan-seared and served atop a semi-sweet coconut rice garnished with chopped scallions and cilantro and two fried eggs.
Red Thai Cauliflower
maldon salt, herbs, lime
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Minced chicken sautéed in a Thai citrus-lime combination of red and green onions. Served with fresh iceberg lettuce for wrapping and a side of warm sticky rice.
Shishito
Additional Sauces
Soups
Coconut Soup (TomKah)
Smooth and sweet coconut milk soup flavored with lemongrass, scallions, shiitake mushrooms.
Potsticker Soup
Homemade chicken potstickers, baby shrimp, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, bok choy, scallions, bean sprouts, savory clear broth. (leave plain selected unless want to add extra protein choice)
Lemongrass Soup (TomYum)
zThai Noodle Soup CUP
Salads
Calamari Salad
Crispy calamari, fried shallots, cucumber, onions and cherry tomatoes atop baby spinach and green leaf lettuce. Topped with scallions and cashews and tossed in a Thai citrus dressing.
Papaya Salad
Fresh shredded green papaya and carrots, cherry tomatoes, and green beans tossed in a Thai dressing with flavors of lime, hints of chilies and garlic and topped with cracked peanuts. Served with a side of sticky rice.
Waterfall Salad
Classic Entrées
Pad Thai
Stir-fried vermicelli rice noodles, egg, fish sauce, crab paste, scallions and bean sprouts. Served with crushed peanuts.
Pad See'ew
Pan-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, garlic, and carrots with a light and sweet soybean sauce.
Drunken Noodles
Pan-fried wide rice noodles, bell peppers, onions, egg, garlic, and Thai Basil with a light and sweet soybean sauce.
Basil Fried Rice
Savory basil rice stir-fried with bell peppers, egg, broccoli, Thai basil leaves, peas and carrots.
Green Curry
Fragrant green curry, coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, hints of garlic. Not available Vegan
Masaman Curry
Hearty masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions and cashew nuts.
Red Curry
Savory red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zucchini and bell peppers.
Panang Curry
Sweet panang curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots and cherry tomatoes. Not available Vegan
The Clay Pot
Our Specialties
Crispy Haddock
Two 8-10 oz. hearty Icelandic haddock filets lightly battered in a Thai flour and flash-fried. Served with a Thai tangy apple slaw of julienned granny smith apples and red onions, crispy fried shallots, scallions, and cilantro. Paired with hot garlic seafood and homemade tartar sauces.
The Clay Pot
Hawaiian Pad Thai
Thai-marinated pork belly and sliced pork sausage stir-fried with fresh pineapple, cherry tomatoes, bean sprouts, scallions, and broccoli. Dressed with crushed peanuts, crispy shallots, and fresh bean sprouts.
Bangkok Curry Noodles
Jumbo lump crab meat, chicken, shrimp, vermicelli rice noodles, broccoli, green beans, and cherry tomoatoes tossed in our spicy green curry (Starts medium spicy).
Panang Carbonara
Savory pork belly atop panang curry with bell peppers, cherry tomato, carrot, shiitake mushroom, and peas. Served with fried egg over Thai rice noodles.
Tropical Fried Rice
Semi-sweet coconut rice stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, cucumbers, fresh mango, bean sprouts, cherry tomatoes, chopped scallions and broccoli.
Bone In - Mango Curry Roast Duck
Bone-in roasted half duck (dark meat) prepared crispy and topped with a savory red curry stir-fry of broccoli, crisp green beans, and carrots. Served with a side of semi-sweet coconut rice. (Starts medium spicy.)
Seafood Paella
Our basil fried rice stir-fried with brown rice, Thai pork sausage, shrimp, scallops, PEI mussels, handcut calamari, egg, bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli, chopped peas, Thai basil and carrots.
Crab Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice topped with lump crab meat, baby shrimp,egg, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, cilantro and scallions. Garnished with sliced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with shrimp, chicken, cashew nuts, light curry powder, cherry tomatoes, fresh pineapple, peas, and carrots. Served alongside fresh pineapple and shell.
Pad Gra Prow Stir Fry
Savory stir-fried holy basil, minced chicken, yellow onions, broccoli, and bell peppers. Served with a side of jasmine rice and topped with two fried eggs.
Tilapia and Lump Crab Meat Panang Curry
Pan-seared tilapia in smooth and sweet Panang curry, topped with lump crab meat, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots and cherry tomatoes. Served with a side of semi-sweet coconut rice. (Starts medium spicy.)
zHaw Muk Seafood
Shrimp, jumbo sea scallops, calamari, bell peppers, egg and Thai basil in a combination of fresh coconut juice and spicy red curry. Served in a coconut shell with a side of semi-sweet coconut rice. (Starts medium spicy.)
zShrimp, Scallops Crab Pad Thai
Jumbo lump crab, shrimp, and scallops stir-fried with bean sprouts, scallions, and broccoli in our popular Pad Thai sauce. Served with a side of crushed peanuts and topped with fresh bean sprouts.
zPanang Curry Noodles
Shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crab meat, Pad Thai noodles, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and scallions in our rich and smooth Panang curry. (Starts medium spicy).
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Mrs. V's Carrot Cake for 2
Dessert for 2; Homemade Classic Carrot Cake with caramel and served with local-made InsideScoop Vanilla ice cream
Sweet Mango & Coconut
Sliced mango w/ sweet coconut cream topped with mango boba pearls and side coconut ice cream
Fried Ice Cream (Choose Flavor)
Udder Bar ice cream dipped in sweetened breaded tempura flash fried
Mango Sticky Rice
Sweet & Fresh Sliced Mango paired with Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice topped with sweet Coconut cream and sesame seed.
Coconut Bananas
Fried Bananas in Coconut batter topped with honey and served with InsideScoop Coconut ice cream
Raspberry Cheesecake
Thai Tea Ice Cream And Coco Sticky Rice
Sides
Extra Noodles
xtra noodles for ordered full-size entree. *specify for which dish
Steam PT Noodles
Steam Woonsen Noodles
Steam Wide Noodles
Side Curry
side of fresh made curry; served medium, unless specified; no veggies or protein *request red/green/panang or masaman
Jasmine Rice
Sticky Rice
Family Rice
Side Pineapple
Side Mango
Coco Rice
Brown Rice
Side Veggies
Side Tofu
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Beef
Side Cashews
2 Fried Eggs
Apple Slaw
Additional App Sauces
Chopsticks
Utensils
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2985 Center Valley Pkwy, #200, Center Valley, PA 18034