Thai
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

White Orchids Thai Cuisine

1,251 Reviews

$$

2985 Center Valley Pkwy

#200

Center Valley, PA 18034

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodles
Basil Fried Rice

Winter Masaman

$37.00

Pan seared Duck Breast served over our masaman curry w/ broccolini, potato, onion and coconut rice

Corn Fritters

$13.00

Plump fritters prepared with sweet corn, minced garlic, and egg. Topped with a sweet plum chutney of julienned red onions, chopped bell peppers, cilantro, mango, chopped scallions, cashews, and crispy shallots.

Crab Cake Croquettes

$18.00

Flash-fried jumbo lump crab meat croquettes served atop a homemade tartar sauce.

Crispy Spring Rolls

$11.00

Clear vermicelli noodles, chicken, and mixed vegetables. Served with a light chili & carrot vinegar dipping sauce.

Potstickers

$11.00

Flash-fried potstickers stuffed with minced chicken, drizzled with sweet chili sauce. Served with a sweet soy dipping sauce.

Calamari

$15.00

Fresh, hand-cut calamari battered in Thai our and lightly fried, served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Thai Money Bags

$11.00

Crispy, fried golden purses stuffed with minced chicken and shrimp, carrots, peas, and sweet corn. Served with a Thai chili dipping sauce.

Sweet Chili Baby Shrimp

$14.00

A dozen and a half baby shrimp battered in Thai flour, flash fried, and tossed in a sweet chili sauce.

Thai Red Curry Wings

$17.00

Crispy wings tossed in our special red curry wing sauce. Served with a side of sweet chili vinegar dipping sauce. (Starts medium spicy.)

Pork Belly Satay

$22.00

Decadent 12-hour smoked Thai-marinated pork belly pan-seared and served atop a semi-sweet coconut rice garnished with chopped scallions and cilantro and two fried eggs.

Red Thai Cauliflower

$12.00

maldon salt, herbs, lime

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Minced chicken sautéed in a Thai citrus-lime combination of red and green onions. Served with fresh iceberg lettuce for wrapping and a side of warm sticky rice.

Shishito

$13.00

Additional Sauces

$0.50

8 oz, 12 oz, 36 oz
Coconut Soup (TomKah)

$7.00+

Smooth and sweet coconut milk soup flavored with lemongrass, scallions, shiitake mushrooms.

Potsticker Soup

$10.00+

Homemade chicken potstickers, baby shrimp, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, bok choy, scallions, bean sprouts, savory clear broth. (leave plain selected unless want to add extra protein choice)

Lemongrass Soup (TomYum)

$7.00+

zThai Noodle Soup CUP

$5.00

Salads

Calamari Salad

$16.00

Crispy calamari, fried shallots, cucumber, onions and cherry tomatoes atop baby spinach and green leaf lettuce. Topped with scallions and cashews and tossed in a Thai citrus dressing.

Papaya Salad

$15.00

Fresh shredded green papaya and carrots, cherry tomatoes, and green beans tossed in a Thai dressing with flavors of lime, hints of chilies and garlic and topped with cracked peanuts. Served with a side of sticky rice.

Waterfall Salad

$15.00

Classic Entrées

Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir-fried vermicelli rice noodles, egg, fish sauce, crab paste, scallions and bean sprouts. Served with crushed peanuts.

Pad See'ew

$15.00

Pan-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, garlic, and carrots with a light and sweet soybean sauce.

Drunken Noodles

$15.00

Pan-fried wide rice noodles, bell peppers, onions, egg, garlic, and Thai Basil with a light and sweet soybean sauce.

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Savory basil rice stir-fried with bell peppers, egg, broccoli, Thai basil leaves, peas and carrots.

Green Curry

$14.00

Fragrant green curry, coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, hints of garlic. Not available Vegan

Masaman Curry

$14.00

Hearty masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions and cashew nuts.

Red Curry

$14.00

Savory red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, zucchini and bell peppers.

Panang Curry

$14.00

Sweet panang curry, coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots and cherry tomatoes. Not available Vegan

The Clay Pot

$29.00

Our Specialties

Crispy Haddock

$32.00

Two 8-10 oz. hearty Icelandic haddock filets lightly battered in a Thai flour and flash-fried. Served with a Thai tangy apple slaw of julienned granny smith apples and red onions, crispy fried shallots, scallions, and cilantro. Paired with hot garlic seafood and homemade tartar sauces.

Hawaiian Pad Thai

$30.00

Thai-marinated pork belly and sliced pork sausage stir-fried with fresh pineapple, cherry tomatoes, bean sprouts, scallions, and broccoli. Dressed with crushed peanuts, crispy shallots, and fresh bean sprouts.

Bangkok Curry Noodles

$31.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, chicken, shrimp, vermicelli rice noodles, broccoli, green beans, and cherry tomoatoes tossed in our spicy green curry (Starts medium spicy).

Panang Carbonara

$32.00

Savory pork belly atop panang curry with bell peppers, cherry tomato, carrot, shiitake mushroom, and peas. Served with fried egg over Thai rice noodles.

Tropical Fried Rice

$29.00

Semi-sweet coconut rice stir-fried with chicken and shrimp, cucumbers, fresh mango, bean sprouts, cherry tomatoes, chopped scallions and broccoli.

Bone In - Mango Curry Roast Duck

$39.00

Bone-in roasted half duck (dark meat) prepared crispy and topped with a savory red curry stir-fry of broccoli, crisp green beans, and carrots. Served with a side of semi-sweet coconut rice. (Starts medium spicy.)

Seafood Paella

$32.00

Our basil fried rice stir-fried with brown rice, Thai pork sausage, shrimp, scallops, PEI mussels, handcut calamari, egg, bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli, chopped peas, Thai basil and carrots.

Crab Fried Rice

$30.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice topped with lump crab meat, baby shrimp,egg, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, cilantro and scallions. Garnished with sliced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$29.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with shrimp, chicken, cashew nuts, light curry powder, cherry tomatoes, fresh pineapple, peas, and carrots. Served alongside fresh pineapple and shell.

Pad Gra Prow Stir Fry

$26.00

Savory stir-fried holy basil, minced chicken, yellow onions, broccoli, and bell peppers. Served with a side of jasmine rice and topped with two fried eggs.

Tilapia and Lump Crab Meat Panang Curry

$31.00

Pan-seared tilapia in smooth and sweet Panang curry, topped with lump crab meat, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots and cherry tomatoes. Served with a side of semi-sweet coconut rice. (Starts medium spicy.)

zHaw Muk Seafood

$29.00

Shrimp, jumbo sea scallops, calamari, bell peppers, egg and Thai basil in a combination of fresh coconut juice and spicy red curry. Served in a coconut shell with a side of semi-sweet coconut rice. (Starts medium spicy.)

zShrimp, Scallops Crab Pad Thai

$36.00

Jumbo lump crab, shrimp, and scallops stir-fried with bean sprouts, scallions, and broccoli in our popular Pad Thai sauce. Served with a side of crushed peanuts and topped with fresh bean sprouts.

zPanang Curry Noodles

$32.00

Shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crab meat, Pad Thai noodles, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and scallions in our rich and smooth Panang curry. (Starts medium spicy).

Kid's Fried Rice

$10.00

Kid's Pad Thai

$10.00

Kid's Pad See'ew

$10.00

Kids Potstickers

Kid's Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Mrs. V's Carrot Cake for 2

$15.00

Dessert for 2; Homemade Classic Carrot Cake with caramel and served with local-made InsideScoop Vanilla ice cream

Sweet Mango & Coconut

$10.00

Sliced mango w/ sweet coconut cream topped with mango boba pearls and side coconut ice cream

Fried Ice Cream (Choose Flavor)

$9.00

Udder Bar ice cream dipped in sweetened breaded tempura flash fried

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00

Sweet & Fresh Sliced Mango paired with Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice topped with sweet Coconut cream and sesame seed.

Coconut Bananas

$9.00

Fried Bananas in Coconut batter topped with honey and served with InsideScoop Coconut ice cream

Raspberry Cheesecake

$15.00

Thai Tea Ice Cream And Coco Sticky Rice

$7.00

Extra Noodles

$3.00

xtra noodles for ordered full-size entree. *specify for which dish

Steam PT Noodles

$3.00

Steam Woonsen Noodles

$3.00

Steam Wide Noodles

$3.00

Side Curry

$5.00

side of fresh made curry; served medium, unless specified; no veggies or protein *request red/green/panang or masaman

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Family Rice

$5.00

Side Pineapple

$4.00

Side Mango

$4.00

Coco Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Tofu

$4.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Beef

$4.00

Side Cashews

$2.00

2 Fried Eggs

$4.00

Apple Slaw

$3.00

Additional App Sauces

$0.50

Chopsticks

Utensils

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00
Thai Iced Tea

$8.00
Triple B

$8.00
Tropical Paradise N/A

$8.00
Coco Grasshopper

$8.00
Pellegrino Sparkling

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2985 Center Valley Pkwy, #200, Center Valley, PA 18034

Directions

