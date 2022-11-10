Main picView gallery

Torre Restaurant 2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706

review star

No reviews yet

2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706

Center Valley, PA 18034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Casa
Enchilada Verde (3)
Elote

Bocaditos

Queso Fundido

$12.60

chihuahua cheese, spinach, mushrooms, smoked bacon, flour tortillas

Chili con Queso

$10.50

creamy cheese dip, chopped green chili, tortilla chips

Sopa de Tortilla

$9.00

chili guajilo broth, chicken, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla

Elote

$10.80

Mexican street corn, queso fresco, tortilla chips

Nachos

$18.75

black beans, guacamole, Chihuahua and cheddar cheese, chili, crema, choise of shredded chicken, pulled pork, or shredded brisket

Quesadilla de tinga pollo

$13.45

chicken tinga, Chihuahua cheese, green onion, lime crema

Calamares

$16.40

crispy blue corn- crusted squid, fried chilis, chipotle crema

Empanadas de carne

$13.60

ground beef stuffed pastry, cheddar cheese, salsa verde

Taquitosde cerdo

$12.70

shredded smoked pork, cheddar cheese, sweet onion, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, chili de arbol salsa

Alas de pollo

$14.50

house- smoked, dry rubbed chicken wings, honey picante, chipotle crema

Guacamole

Casa

$13.75

mashed avocado, tomato, cilantro, chili jalapeno, sweet onion, lime

Fuego

$15.50

chili habanero, chili serrano, chili jalapeno, roasted garlic, orange

Fruta

$15.50

mango, pineapple, sweet onion, pickled jalapeno, basil

Tocino

$15.90

crispy pork belly, chipotle pepper, cotijia cheese, pepita

Salsa

Roja

$4.75

charred tomato, sweet onion, roasted chili serrano, garlic, cilantro

Habanero

$5.25

charred tomato, sweet onion, chili habanero, orange, mango

Verde

$5.25

tomatillo, chili serrano, scallions, cilantro

El Tres

$12.35

roja salsa, habanero salsa, verde salsa

Ceviche

Camaron Ceviche

$16.95

shrimp, avocado, red onion, chili habanero, mint, orange

Atun

$17.80

yellowfin tuna, sweet pepper, chili jalapeno, tomato, avocado, passion fruit

Dorado

$17.80

mahi-mahi, green olives, radish, onion, chili serrano, cilantro, tomato juice, lime

Tres Ceviches

$26.60

camaron ceviche, atun ceviche, cangrejo ceviche

Enchiladas

Enchilada Sonora

$13.80

layered corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, sweet onions, spiced zucchini, roasted corn, red chili sauce

Enchilada Verde (2)

$14.90

rolled corn tortillas, shredded chicken, potato, Monterey Jack cheese, salsa verde crema

Enchilada Verde (3)

$19.90

rolled corn tortillas, shredded chicken, potato, Monterey Jack cheese, salsa verde crema

Enchilada de Mariscos (2)

$20.85

rolled corn tortillas, shrimp, crab, mixed fish, diced pepper, onion, garlic, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle crema

Enchilada de Mariscos (3)

$28.85

rolled corn tortillas, shrimp, crab, mixed fish, diced pepper, onion, garlic, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle crema

Enfrijoladas de carne (2)

$15.40

rolled corn tortillas, shredded beef brisket, green chili, Chihuahua and Monterey Jack cheese, black bean sauce

Enfrijoladas de carne (3)

$21.40

rolled corn tortillas, shredded beef brisket, green chili, Chihuahua and Monterey Jack cheese, black bean sauce

Ensalada

Ensalada de la casa

$9.00

baby greens, cherry tomatoes, corn, cucumbersm toasted pumpkin seeds, crispy tortilla, honey- lime dressing

Tomate y aguacate

$10.45

beefsteak tomato, avocado, chopped romaine, red onion, queso fresco, chipotle crema

Tacos

Los Cabos

$15.10

crispy blue corn- crusted mahi mahi, chipotle crema, cabbage slaw

Veracruz

$15.50

red chili shrimo, mango and avocado salsa fresca

Tapachula

$12.95

vegan jack fruit carnitas, avocado, salsa roja

Puebla

$13.80

chicken tinga, roasted corn, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco

Yucatan

$13.05

house- smoked pulled pork, salsa habanero, pickled red onion

Monterrey

$14.35

house- smoked shredded beef brisket, salsa verde, radish, cotija cheese

Chiapas

$17.10

grilled strip steal, refried bean, pico de gallo, red chili aioli, queso fresco

Entrees

Salmon con calabacita

$25.60

grilled salmon, spiced zucchini, roasted corn, sweet onions, chili serrano

Dorado a la Veracruzana

$27.95

grilled mahi- mahi, fire roasted tomato, green olives, capers, spiced roasted potatoes

Camarones de coco

$27.45

crispy coconut shrimp, honey picante,Spanish rice

Chili Relleno

$21.40

fried stuffed poblano chili, shredded chicken, Chihuahua cheese, salsa ranchera, queso fresco

Pollo Asada Ahumado

$21.80

smoked slow- roasted half chicken, honey- chipotle bbq sauce, roasted corn, spanish rice, grilled avocado

Cochinita pibli

$21.80

banana leaf- roasted pulled pork, sour orangem pickled red onions, salsa roja, crema, queso fresco, guacamole, flour tortillas

Carne Asada

$33.75

char- grilled USDA PRIME skirt steak, salsa verde, yuca fries

Bistec de res

$32.75

char grilled beef strip steak, cilantro Chimichirri, sweet potato mash, sauteed baby spinach, tortilla strips

Fajitas

Red Chili Shrimp

$28.20

red chili shrimp, salsa roja, queso fresco, guacamole, sweet peppers, onions and flour tortillas

Adobo Chicken

$22.45

adobo chicken, salsa roja, queso fresco, guacamole, sweet peppers, onions and flour tortillas

Carne Asada Skirt Steak

$33.75

skirt steak, salsa roja, queso fresco, guacamole, sweet peppers, onions and flour tortillas

Verduras

$19.90

mixed fresh vegetable, salsa roja, queso fresco, guacamole, sweet peppers, onions and flour tortillas

Torre Trio

$41.50

shrimp, chicken, and steak, salsa roja, queso fresco, guacamole, sweet peppers, onions and flour tortillas

Sides

Arroz Espanol

$5.25

Spanish rice, onions, garlic, tomato

Frijoles refritos

$4.90

refried black beans

Yuca Fries

$5.85

crispy yuca fries, chipotle crema

Maiz toastado

$4.95

roasted corn, onions, lime

Plantos dulces

$5.25

fried sweet plantains, chipotle crema

Calabacita

$5.25

sauteed spiced zucchini

Black Beans

$4.90Out of stock

Features

Tequila Chicken

$22.00

Brunch

Masa panqueques

$11.90

corn flour pancakes, sweet agave, mango, cinnamon whipped cream

Pan Mexicano

$12.20

Mexican french toast, sweet plantains, candied pecans, kahlua syrup

Huevos rancheros

$12.20

corn tortillas, black beans, eggs, salsa roja, avocado, Chihuahua cheese

Huevos Mexicanos

$12.20

scrambled eggs, chorizo, chili serrano, avocado

Patatas de tocino

$12.15

crispy roasted potatoes, peppers, onions, pork belly, fried egg, queso fresco

Tostada de aguacate

$11.95

avocado toast, queso fresco, pico de gallo

Pueblo burrito

$12.50

flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, smoked bacon, avocado, salsa roja, Chihuahua cheese

Torta Mexicano

$11.90

fried egg, smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red chili aioli

Carne Asada con huevos

$19.45

char- grilled USDA PRIME skirt steak, salsa verde, fried eggs, flour tortillas

Torta de queso fundido

$12.20

grilled cheese, Chihuahua and cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, salsa roja

Sides

Smoked Bacon

$2.60

2 pieces

Patatas chili verde

$4.95

pan fried potatoes, green chili

Egg

$2.60

Desserts

Churros

$7.90

fried dough, cinnamon- chili sugar, chocolate sauce

Pastel de tres leches

$8.40

three milks cake, avocado ice cream

Flan de Elote

$7.50

sweet corn custard, caramel, whipped cream

Pan de chocolate

$8.30

dark chocolate bread pudding, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream

$6.00

mango, coconut, avocao, vanilla, featured sorbet

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Taco

$7.95

Kid's Burrito

$7.95

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.95

Kid's Nacho

$7.95

Kid's Ice Cream

Kid's Soda

$2.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.00

Kid's Limeade

$2.00

Kid's OJ

$2.00

Kid's Pineapple

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

2960 Center Valley Pkwy,Ste 706, Center Valley, PA 18034

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Melt/Top Cut - 2880 Center Valley Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
2880 Center Valley Pkwy Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
White Orchids Thai Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,251
2985 Center Valley Pkwy Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Diana's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4907 Rte 309 Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Hop Hill Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1988 Blair Avenue Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
McCall Collective Brewing
orange star4.9 • 395
102 East Susquehanna Street Allentown, PA 18103
View restaurantnext
Arnold's Market
orange starNo Reviews
1766 Friedensville Rd Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Center Valley

White Orchids Thai Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,251
2985 Center Valley Pkwy Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Center Valley
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston