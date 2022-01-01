Go
Toast

The Palm Tavern

We are open with limited hours to offer outside dining & take out food & drink during this trying time.
Stay safe and healthy!

GRILL

799 Gravel Pike • $$

Avg 4.4 (203 reviews)

Popular Items

Crock of French Onion Soup$7.00
Caramelized Yellow Onion with Rich Beef Broth, Crouton topped with Melted Swiss, Provolone and Mozzarella
Basket of French Fries$5.00
Tavern Burger$12.00
8oz. Certified Angus Beef burger made from a blend of short rib, brisket and chuck. Char-Broiled & Cooked to Order served with fries and pickle.
Quesadilla Cheesesteak$12.00
Cheesesteaks$12.00
Wings$14.00
1 lb of our Jumbo, house seasoned wings with your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese & celery.
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli and Balsamic Drizzle
Try Them Loaded, add Hickory Smoked Bacon and Blue Cheese crumbles
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Wings Boneless$10.00
Cheese Curds$10.00
Cheese curd tossed in Garlic herb breading and a Parmesan dusting served with Cajun aioli.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV

Location

799 Gravel Pike

Palm PA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tosco's Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

We specialize in... Great food and Great service. We have a great selection in craft beer on tap and in bottles that are always changing. We have outdoor seating with alcohol service. We have weekly specials of food. We cater to all different people with different taste buds.

Savory Grille

No reviews yet

Savory at Home orders are excepted up til 3pm the day of pickup. Any orders placed after 3pm can not be honored at this point in time.

Buckeye Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Washington Grille & Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston