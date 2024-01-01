Go
Wetzel's Pretzels - S-834 Sanger CA, Food Truck

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

11719 East Ashlan Avenue

Sanger, CA 93657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

11719 East Ashlan Avenue, Sanger CA 93657

Directions

