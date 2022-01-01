Whites Dreamette
Come in and enjoy!
3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy
Location
3735 Longleaf Pine Pkwy
Saint Johns FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sweet Cravings by Shar
SWEET CRAVINGS by Shar offers a unique taste of re-inventing a wide variety of dessert offerings for you to enjoy palate exploration. We are re-defining cakes, pastries and desserts to the next level infused with quality of custom made options to deliver a scrumptious and one-of-a-kind dessert experience specially made for you.
Tiger House
Come in and enjoy!
Parlor Doughnuts- Fruit Cove FL
Come in and enjoy!
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!