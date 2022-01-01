Windsor's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1000 Maine St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1000 Maine St
Windsor IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Wurst Place
Come in and enjoy!
Windsor Pub 2
A diamond in the middle of nowhere.
Longbranch Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Alliance Coffee Co
a specialty coffee shop that serves pastries and light lunch fare.