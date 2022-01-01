Woodlawn Dairy Queen
Come in and enjoy!
10091 Springfield Pike
Location
10091 Springfield Pike
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CWC
CWC is the restaurant realization of the Cincinnati-based Cooking with Caitlin brand. Smack dab in the center of Wyoming, OH, it?s a love note to the community where we, Caitlin and Kelly, have rooted our families and grown our business. CWC is an ongoing opportunity for us to serve and celebrate our neighbors, friends, and fans in the intimate way we do our own families.
The Arepa Place
The Arepa Place offers a South American dish known as arepas. From our homemade corn dough, we make corn patties that are grilled and then stuffed with any of the following ingredients: shredded chicken, shredded beef, Colombian chorizo, plantains, black beans, and shredded cheese. Each arepa comes with choice of one of our freshly-made salsas. Additionally, we make empanadas stuffed with either chicken, ground beef, cheese, or potato and eggplant.
Half Day Cafe
Eat good things everyday!
Wyoming Community Coffee
serving great coffee. creating great community.