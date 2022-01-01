Zachary's Chicago Pizza

Go
Popular Items

Large Thin BYO$20.55
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Medium Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom$30.85
Our Pride and Joy!
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Small Thin BYO$13.05
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Small Stuffed BYO$19.55
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Caesar Salad Entree$14.75
Romaine lettuce tossed with Zachary's Caesar dressing, croutons, and aged parmesan.
Large Stuffed BYO$27.00
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Large Stuffed Spinach and Mushroom$35.75
Large Stuffed Zacharys Special$36.35
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
Medium Stuffed BYO$23.85
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Medium Thin BYO$16.75
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5801 College Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
