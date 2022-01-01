Go
Zander's Wood Fired Pizza

Zander's Woodfired Pizza serves the best pizza, salad and ice cream in
Dickson, TN.  Focused on fresh, locally sourced ingredients with friendly
hometown service.  All pizza is made fresh in house with only the best
ingredients and then cooked in a wood fired oven.

123 N. Main St.

Popular Items

Caesar (side)$6.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese with caesar dressing
The J.R. Large$22.00
Our Buffalo chicken pizza with buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, onions, bacon & banana peppers finished with blue cheese dressing
The Hawaiian Large$20.00
A simple classic with canadian bacon and fire roasted pineapple
Pepperoni Large$19.00
A true American favorite, the humble pepperoni pizza
Custom Half & Half Pizza$18.00
Build your own pizza, one half at a time, any way you like it!
The Zander Large$24.00
Homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, and soppressata
The Jalapeno Popper Large$23.00
A white base pizza with mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cheddar, and cream cheese ricotta.
The Zack Large$21.00
Italian sausage, onions, and mushrooms
Cheese Pizza Large$17.00
Fresh mozzarella and our signature 4 cheese blend
The Charlotte Large$21.00
Bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and fire roasted tomatoes
Location

123 N. Main St.

Dickson TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Luke's Burgers

Burgers, Beer, and more!

Otts BBQ

Locally & Veteran owned. Everything is smoked and cooked fresh, daily. Fall off the bone ribs, melt in your mouth brisket, mouth watering pulled pork and delicious sides.

Major League Burgers

Home of the Bambino sauce!!

Fat Tiger KBBQ & More

REAL Korean food- just like you eat in Korea. KBBQ & other offerings!

