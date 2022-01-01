Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dickson restaurants you'll love

Dickson restaurants
  • Dickson

Dickson's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Dickson restaurants

Zander's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Zander's Pizza

123 N. Main St., Dickson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb$16.00
Romaine, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, chicken, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese & choice of dressing
Cheese Sticks$7.00
includes your choice of dipping sauce
Margherita Personal$9.50
Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil
More about Zander's Pizza
Zander's Pizza image

 

Zander's Food Truck

111 College Street, Dickson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zander (Meat Lovers)$14.00
Homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, and sopressata
Veggie Lovers$12.00
Bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and fire roasted tomatoes
Dickson (Supreme)$13.00
Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives
More about Zander's Food Truck
Banner pic

 

Luke's Burgers - 255 Dickson Plaza Dr

255 Dickson Plaza Dr, Dickson

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Luke's Burgers - 255 Dickson Plaza Dr
