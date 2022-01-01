Dickson restaurants you'll love
Must-try Dickson restaurants
More about Zander's Pizza
Zander's Pizza
123 N. Main St., Dickson
|Popular items
|Cobb
|$16.00
Romaine, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, chicken, avocado, red onion, bleu cheese & choice of dressing
|Cheese Sticks
|$7.00
includes your choice of dipping sauce
|Margherita Personal
|$9.50
Fresh mozzarella, whole leaf basil, fire roasted tomatoes and pure olive oil
More about Zander's Food Truck
Zander's Food Truck
111 College Street, Dickson
|Popular items
|Zander (Meat Lovers)
|$14.00
Homemade italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, and sopressata
|Veggie Lovers
|$12.00
Bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and fire roasted tomatoes
|Dickson (Supreme)
|$13.00
Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives
More about Luke's Burgers - 255 Dickson Plaza Dr
Luke's Burgers - 255 Dickson Plaza Dr
255 Dickson Plaza Dr, Dickson