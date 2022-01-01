Go
Dough Pizzeria

Opelika's only authentic Neapolitan wood fired and New York style pizza

PIZZA

104 S. 8th St. • $$

Avg 4.9 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

LG BYO$16.00
*Butcher$16.00
Nduja, Guanciale, Tomato Sauce, Salami, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cured Egg Yolk
LG Southern$22.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Salami
LG Union Pacific$21.00
Green Bell Pepper, Sausage, Olives, Pepperoni, Mushroom
SM BYO$10.00
*Farmer$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomato, Roasted Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula
SM CSX$15.00
House Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Feta, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil
*Rita$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Shaved Parmesan
*Prosciutto$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Prosciutto, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
MED BYO$12.00
Location

104 S. 8th St.

Opelika AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
