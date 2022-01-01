Zinc Cafe & Market

Go
We have been serving guests at our popular Arts District location since May 2014. Our open kitchen and peaceful courtyard dining area provide a nice respite from the hustle and bustle of nearby Downtown LA. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner are served at this location, and our marketplace has an abundance of prepared foods such as salads, entrees, appetizers and desserts to enjoy at Zinc or home.
Bar Mateo is our new addition to the Zinc concept. We have developed a craft cocktail bar that is housed in a barn built in 1914 and sits behind a mature olive grove. Great cocktails and dining al-fresco under the trees makes this our flagship location.

Popular Items

Zinc Salad$12.00
mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, pine nuts, kalamata olives, croutons, zinc vinaigrette
Zinc French Fries$8.00
Double fried shoestring potatoes served with ketchup. Choice of seasoning: plain, truffle salt, thyme or spicy
Burrito$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | black beans, brown rice, white cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo, fire roasted salsa, tortilla chips
Black Bean Chili
vegetarian chili, tomatoes, green onion, sour cream, a house garlic knot
Thai Salad$15.00
carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, basil, mint, spiced peanuts, brown rice, braised tofu, thai ginger dressing
Cheeseburger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, zinc sauce
*vegetarian patty made with brown rice,
walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa
Grain Bowl$14.00
quinoa, mushrooms, fennel, cashews, corn, sweet potato, arugula, cucumber, harissa, lemon, olive oil
Chilaquiles Bowl$12.00
poached egg, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
