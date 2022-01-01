Go
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

Breakfast 6:30am - 10:30am
Lunch 11:00am - 1:30pm

2301 MARKET ST

Popular Items

Side Bacon$1.50
pay per piece
Arizona Green Tea$2.25
2 Eggs$3.50
Omelet$4.25
3 eggs with choice of fillings
Steak Sandwich$7.00
8 oz. beef steak on a long roll
Burgers$4.50
choice of beef, turkey or veggie burger. choice of cheese and toppings on a potato bun
French Fries$3.00
crinkle cut French fries
Chicken Fingers
Tyson breaded chicken fingers
Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
2 scrambled eggs on your choice of bread with choice of meat/cheese/toppings
Hashbrown$1.50
2 oz. hash brown patties
Location

2301 MARKET ST

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

