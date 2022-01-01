Go
Toast

3 Pepper Burrito

Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!

TACOS • SALADS

6900 daniels pkwy • $

Avg 4.4 (1439 reviews)

Popular Items

QUESADILLA$8.50
Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
BOWL$8.50
Lose the tortilla and customize your burrito rice bowl! Not a salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa
BURRITO$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
FOUNTAIN DRINK (22 OZ)$2.30
TACOS$8.50
Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both!
Comes with chips & salsa as well : )
LIL HOMBRE BURRITO$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
LARGE QUESO W/ CHIPS$5.00
NACHOS$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
CHURRO$2.00
A classic Mexican desert. 10" long fresh fried as ordered dipped in cinnamon sugar mix.
SALAD$8.50
Ummm....its a Salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

6900 daniels pkwy

fort myers FL

Sunday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slurping Dragon

No reviews yet

UNLEASH YOUR DRAGON!!
Poke Noodles fresh Asian Grill

Skillets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Pointe

No reviews yet

Seafood, Fresh and Simple
Featuring premium fish and the freshest seafood from the North Atlantic, the Pacific Coast, the Great Lakes & the Gulf of Mexico, all served with distinctive style in a contemporary and comfortable setting.
Enjoy our full raw bar, lounge and expansive outdoor patio seating.

Latin Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston