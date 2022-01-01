A map showing the location of Cape Cod Fish CoView gallery
Seafood

Cape Cod Fish Co

1,046 Reviews

$$

15501 Old McGregor Blvd St. 12

Fort Myers, FL 33908

Order Again

3 WICKED GOOD CHOWDAHS

New England Clam Chowder

Rhode Island Red Clam Chowder

Lobster n Corn Chowder

3 Cakes

$2.50

SNACKS

Bada Bing Shrimp

$10.99

Large Truffle Fries

$10.99

Crispy Cod Tenders

$11.99

Rhode Island Clam Cakes (6)

$5.50

Rhode Island Clam Cakes (12)

$9.99

Garlicky Mussels

$11.99

Small Truffle

$6.99

Flash Fried Calamari

$12.99

Steamahs

$18.99

SEAFOOD TACOS

Crispy Cod Tacos

$14.99

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$16.99

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Spicy Lobstah Tacos

$22.99

LUNCH COD TACOS

$11.99

WE'RE ON A ROLL...

"Classic" Lobster Roll

$24.99

lemon, herbs, touch of mayo

"Connecticut Style" Lobster Roll

$24.99

poached in butter, lightly seasoned with Old Bay

"Naked" Lobster Roll

$24.99

chilled lobster,(butter or mayo)

The New Englander

$14.99

crispy panko breaded cod, American cheese, lettuce, onions, brioche roll, tarter sauce

Crispy Cod Po' Boy

$14.99

lettuce, tomatoes, spicy mayo, toasted roll

Crispy Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.99

lettuce, tomatoes, spicy mayo, toasted roll

"Whole Belly" Fried Clam Roll

$23.99

Black Angus Burger

$10.99

2 quarter pound patties, LTO, brioche roll

MONSTAH

$44.99

Kayem Hot Dogs

$8.99

Salmon BLT

$16.99

Lobster grilled cheese

$24.99

FRIED SEAFOOD BASKETS

Atlantic Cod Fish n Chips

$15.99

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$17.99

New Bedford Sea Scallops

$28.99

Jumbo Shrimp & Cod Combo

$18.99

Captain's Basket

$24.99

Cod, Shrimp, Scallops

"Whole Belly" Fried Ipswich Clams

$28.99

Fisherman's Platter

$27.99

Cod, Shrimp, Scallops, Clams

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

ONE FROM THE "GAHDEN"

Garden Salad

$7.99

baby mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, olives, house red wine vinaigrette

Side Salad

$3.99

baby mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, olives, house red wine vinaigrette

Seafood Cobb Salad-Salmon

$16.99

Seafood Cobb Salad-Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp Caprese

$16.99

Strawberry Salmon Salad

$16.99

TAKE n BAKE

T&B Almond Crusted Cod

$16.99+

house seasoning, white wine, butter, lemon

T&B Lobstah Pie

$44.99+

sherry, butter, lemon, Ritz crumbs

T&B Seafood Casserole

$29.99+

cod, shrimp, scallops, sherry, lobster sauce, Ritz crumbs

T&B Crab Dip

$7.99

T&B Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99Out of stock

T&B Maple Dijon Salmon

$11.99

No Bake 8oz Fish Dip

$8.99

Lobster&Crab Cheese Dip

$9.99+

T&B Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$4.99

SIDES

Fries

$2.25+

Cole Slaw

4 oz

Baked Beans

4 oz

Green Beans $

$2.99

Rice $

$2.00

Grilled Bread

$0.50

Green Beans (0)

Rice (0)

SAUCES

Extra tarter

$0.25

Extra Cocktail

$0.25

Extra Side Neptune Sauce

$0.25

Extra Side Bada Bing Sauce

$0.50

Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Extra Dressing Red Wine Vinegret

$0.50

Extra Balsamic

$0.50

Extra Butter

$0.50

KIDS MENU

Kid's Fish n Chips

$6.99

Kid's Fried Shrimp n Fries

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers n Fries

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog n Fries

$4.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese n Fries

$4.99

Kid's Cheeseburger n Fries

$5.99

Applesauce

$0.75

SPECIALS

Wasabi Shrimp

$11.99

PORTUGUESE LITTLE NECKS

$15.99

CREUBEN

$15.99Out of stock

1.25 LOBSTER DINNER

$27.99Out of stock

1.5 LB LOBSTER DINNER

$27.99Out of stock

SHRIMP BURGER

$15.99Out of stock

SALMON PESTO

$21.99Out of stock

Fish Chowder

Out of stock

Shrimp Boil

$39.99

SEAFOOD CROISSANT

$13.99Out of stock

Shrimp Boil w/ 2 Crab Clusters

$55.99

Bacon Wrap Scallops

$15.99Out of stock

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

Firecracker Calamari

$11.99Out of stock

Wasabi Fish Tacos

$15.99Out of stock

NASHVILLE PO BOY

$14.99

Drunken Clams

$14.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$11.99Out of stock

Mediterranean Salad

$16.99Out of stock

TACOS BADA BING

$15.99

Portuguese Baked Cod

$19.99Out of stock

Lobster Risotto

$28.99Out of stock

PORTUGUESE MUSSELS

$13.99

SHRIMP MOZAMBIQUE

$14.99

Monstah Mushrooms

$13.99Out of stock

Korean Fish Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.99Out of stock

South Shore Lob & Clam Boil

$48.99

Garlicky Clams

$14.99

Lobster Crab & Pimento Dip

$11.99Out of stock

STUFFED COD

$24.99Out of stock

CLAMS CASINO

$8.99Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$7.99Out of stock

EGG ROLLS

$8.99Out of stock

Mexican Street Corn Tacos

$15.99

Thai Mussels

$12.99Out of stock

LOBSTER CAKES

$15.99Out of stock

REAL DEAL ROLL

$18.99Out of stock

Neptune On A SALAD

$13.99

SURF n TURF BURGER

$18.99Out of stock

NEPTUNE LG SALAD

$14.99Out of stock

NANTUCKET BUCKET

$65.99Out of stock

BAKED SEAFOOD TRIO

$26.99Out of stock

LOBSTER NEWBURG

$28.99Out of stock

Scallops Special

$31.99

Clams n Shanks

$17.99Out of stock

HADDOCK SANDWICH

$16.99Out of stock

NEPTUNE SALAD ROLL

$13.99

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$67.99

PEEL n EAT SHRIMP

$14.99

Salmon Burger

$15.99Out of stock

FISH CAKES

$9.99Out of stock

cod, potatoes,onions

COD NEWBURG

$21.99

COCONUT SHRIMP

$11.99

STREET CORN TACOS

$15.99

SIGNATURE SEAFOOD

ALMOND COD

$18.99

SEAFOOD CASSEROLE

$25.99

LOBSTER PIE

$25.99

STUFFED SHRIMP

$25.99

GRILLED SHRIMP

$18.99

BLACKENED SHRIMP

$18.99

GRILLED SCALLOPS

$29.99

BLACKENED SCALLOPS

$29.99

BEER

Bud Light

$3.00

Sam Adams Lager

$4.75

Shocktop

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.75

Narragansett

$3.75

Woodchuck Cider

$4.50

BL Black Cherry Seltzer

$4.25

Yeungling CAN

$3.00

Vodka Soda

$5.99

WINE

SANGRIA

$5.99

Chardonnay

$4.99

Pinot Grigio

$4.99

White Zinfandel

$4.99

CABERNET

$4.75

BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Fresh brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Lunch

Lunch Fish N Chips

$11.99

Lunch Shrimp

$13.99

Lunch Cod n Shrimp

$14.99

Lobstah Pie w/Salad

$24.99

Lunch Almond Cod w/Salad

$14.99

Lobstah Lobstah

$24.99

Lunch Classic

$19.99

LUNCH Cod Tacos

$11.99

LUNCH Salmon Tacos

$12.99

Dinner

Jumbo Shrimp & Cod

$17.99

Almond Cod

$18.99

Lobstah Pie

$25.99

Seafood Casserole

$24.99

Love Boat Flavors

Cookies N Cream

$4.00

Black Raspberry Chunk

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Maple Walnut

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee Ice Cream

$4.00

Choco Covered Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Grasshopper

$4.00

Chocolate Reese Cup

$4.00

Butter Pecan

$4.00Out of stock

Rocky Road

$4.00

Cookie Dough

$4.00Out of stock

Retail Items

Shirt

$22.00

XXL Shirt

$23.00

Hat

$18.99

MARKET ITEMS

Main Lobster Tail

$15.99

Cedar Plank Salmon

$10.99

Maple Pecan Cedar Plank Salmon

$11.99

Little Necks

$0.60

Clams Casino

$10.99

New England Chowder Base

$18.99

Hot Dog Rolls

$6.50

LOBSTER CAKES TO GO

$6.99

Lobster Utensil Set

$8.99

bacon shrimp

$2.99

MARKET SAUCES

Bottle Old Bay

Bottle Soy Sauce

STEAM TRAYS

Shrimp Tray for 2

$39.99

Additional Shrimp Tray per person

$19.99

Add Cod / 8 oz

$7.99

Add Scottish Salmon / 8 oz

$9.99

Add mussels / one lb

$7.99

Add Little Neck Clams / 1 doz

$8.99

Add Lobster Tail / 5-6 oz

$15.99

Add Jumbo Shrimp / half lb

$8.99

Add Jumbo Shrimp / full lb

$15.99

Add corn / 3 pieces

$2.99

Add smoked sausage / 2 pieces

$2.99

Add boiled egg

$1.00

Add butter sauce / 8 oz

$3.99
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15501 Old McGregor Blvd St. 12, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

