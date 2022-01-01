Go
33 Hilltop

Windham's premier location for Sandwiches, Burgers and Pizza.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

33 Indian Rock Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (179 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm 12" Cheese$8.50
Soda$2.25
Options include: Coke, Diet Coke, Caffeine Free Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Barqs Root Beer, Ginger Ale, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Cherry Coke
Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.50
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Lg 16" Cheese$13.50
Southwest Chicken Panini$10.00
Grilled Cajun chicken, apple-wood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers & chipotle mayo on Parmesan focaccia.
French Fries$2.99
Cobb Salad$10.50
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese and hard-boiled egg.
Steak & Cheese
Turkey Avocado BLT$11.00
Roasted turkey, apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado and banana peppers, with chipotle mayo on grilled sourdough bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

33 Indian Rock Road

Windham NH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

