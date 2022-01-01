Go
40 Below Public House

Come in and enjoy!

415 1st Street W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.00
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
A classic Caesar salad with chopped romaine lettuce, Cesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons and a wedge of lemon. (GF w/o croutons)
Hardwood Smoked "40" Philly$14.00
Hardwood Smoked Pit Beef with grilled onions and a colorful blend of bell peppers topped with swiss cheese, seasoned with a pepper blend, served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Allergens: Gluten, Capsaicin, Allium, Dairy
40 Below Burger$13.00
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Egg
A grilled ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, fried pickles and our 40 Below House sauce on a toasted potato bun.
40 Below Sauce:
Mayo, Ketchup, Worcestershire, Tabasco, Minced Banana Peppers and Minced Dill Pickles
Pretzel Nibblers$9.00
16 Pretzel bites served with a choice of dipping sauce-beer cheese, whiskey gravy or marinara sauce.
Ranch$0.50
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Allergies: Gluten, Egg
BLTS$12.00
Allergies: Gluten, Egg
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts with a whole grain mustard mayo on buttery toasted white bread.
Smokey Jo$13.00
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium
A grilled ground beef patty topped with a smokey BBQ sauce, ranch, bacon, fried onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted potato bun.
Smokey BBQ Sauce:
BBQ Sauce and Liquid Smoke
BBQ Chicken$14.00
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella and red sauce drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Location

415 1st Street W

Havre MT

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 pm
