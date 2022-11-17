Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Bow & Marrow 658 1st Street W

2 Reviews

658 1st Street W

Havre, MT 59501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

American Cheeseburger
Southwest Superfood Bowl
B&M Herb Alfredo

Features

Pasta Feature

$22.00

Rigatoni pasta with lightly spicy sausage with mushrooms, red bell peppers, and spinach in a wine garlic cream sauce.

Steak Feature - 14oz New York

$65.00

14oz USDA prime grade New York steak with an Cajun dry rub and a blueberry barbecue sauce; served with choice of side.

Wine Feature - Glass of Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel

$12.00Out of stock

Pairs with our steak feature.

Small Plates

Soup Feature

$5.00

Chef's Selection -

Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$15.00

Nine dates stuffed with gorgonzola cheese, wrapped in bacon, drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Pairs with Pinot Noir, Rose, and Sparkling wines.

Caprese Dip

Caprese Dip

$12.00

Warm mozzarella cream cheese dip, basil gremolata, tomato jam, balsamic glaze, flatbread Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc, and Pinot Grigio.

Classic Poutine

Classic Poutine

$10.00

classic poutine made with our parmesan potatoes, cheese curds, and brown gravy

Prawn Platter

$45.00

eight crunchy breaded and fried prawns with cocktail sauce Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc.

Sausage & Bacon Creamy Stuffed Mushrooms

Sausage & Bacon Creamy Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Dish of seven stuffed mushrooms filled with Cajun seasoned cream cheese, sausage, bacon, red bell peppers, and chives in a strawberry Dijon sauce. Pairs with Pinot Noir.

Sea Salt & Cayenne Calamari

Sea Salt & Cayenne Calamari

$14.00

lightly dusted and fried calamari with red onions; served with our house made spicy marinara sauce Pairs with Merlot and Pinot Grigio.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Eight shrimp poached in white wine, chilled, and served with our house cocktail sauce Pairs with Prosecco.

Spicy Mussels

Spicy Mussels

$14.00

one pound of mussels in a slightly spicy butter & wine Pairs with Pinot Grigio.

Fried Arancini

Fried Arancini

$12.00

Arborio rice cooked in white wine and lemon zest, rolled into balls, stuffed with mozzarella and basil, fried, topped with parmesan cheese; served with spicy marinara 12

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

local greens with choice of dressing High Horizon Gardens, Havre, MT

Kale Powerhouse Salad

Kale Powerhouse Salad

$14.00

Sauteed chopped kale tossed with quinoa, mushrooms, and garbanzo beans, finished with raw purple cabbage, avocado, and a pumpkin & hemp seed crumble; creamy lemon cashew dressing on the side.

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$13.00

locally grown butter leaf lettuce, house made ranch dressing, crumbled bacon, sundried tomato jam, shallots, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes Pairs Sauvignon Blanc

Southwest Superfood Bowl

Southwest Superfood Bowl

$14.00

Wilted kale, quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, beets, avocado, corn & black bean salsa, tomatoes, purple cabbage, cilantro, pumpkin seed, hemp seeds, jalapeno lime vinaigrette

Pastas

B&M Herb Alfredo

B&M Herb Alfredo

$14.00

fettuccine pasta, herb cream sauce, spinach, parmesan, crispy prosciutto Pairs with Chardonnay

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$26.00

meatballs, whole grain spaghetti, house marinara, parmesan cheese

Mushroom & Beef Rigatoni

Mushroom & Beef Rigatoni

$26.00

rigatoni pasta, mushrooms, leeks, tomatoes, and tender strips of beef tenderloin in a balsamic vinegar & rosemary cream sauce Pairs with Pinot Noir.

Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Zoodles

Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Zoodles

$13.00

Zoodles tossed in a roasted red pepper tomato sauce with mushroom's, leeks, kale and parmesan cheese.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Yellow Jacket Burger

Yellow Jacket Burger

$18.00

B&M burger blend, bacon, hash browns, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and gravy

French Onion Burger

$16.00

B&M burger blend, au jus glaze, swiss cheese, grilled onions, crispy fried onions and garlic aioli with a choice of side

Shaved Prime Rib Flatbread Sandwich

Shaved Prime Rib Flatbread Sandwich

$22.00

Shaved prime rib, creamy horseradish, spinach, peppadew peppers, pepper jack cheese, balsamic onions, red bell peppers.

American Cheeseburger

$14.00

Hamburger

$14.00
Whiskey Chicken Sandwich

Whiskey Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked cheddar, dill pickles, crispy fried onions, brown sugar whiskey sauce; choice of side

Apple Swiss Burger

Apple Swiss Burger

$18.00

B&M burger blend, honey & brown sugar caramelized onions with bacon bits, wilted kale, Swiss cheese, grilled apples, roasted squash aioli; choice of side

Prime Steaks

10oz Sirloin

10oz Sirloin

$38.00

parsley gremolata; choice of side

16oz Boneless Ribeye

16oz Boneless Ribeye

$58.00

parsley gremolata; choice of side

14oz New York Strip

14oz New York Strip

$61.00

parsley gremolata; choice of side

8oz Center Cut Tenderloin

8oz Center Cut Tenderloin

$59.00

parsley gremolata; choice of side

32oz Tomahawk Chop Bone In Ribeye

32oz Tomahawk Chop Bone In Ribeye

$110.00Out of stock

parsley gremolata; choice of side

Entrees

Alaskan King Crab

Alaskan King Crab

$87.00

one pound of steamed crab legs with drawn butter Pairs with Chardonnay and Riesling

Classic Prawns

Classic Prawns

$31.00

five prawns prepared your way, breaded & fried or scampi style Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc

Double Lobster Tails

$80.00

two 8oz lobster tails with parsley gremolata and drawn butter Pairs with Chardonnay, Riesling, Chianti

Pecan Crusted Sockeye Salmon

Pecan Crusted Sockeye Salmon

$26.00

6 oz sockeye salmon with a maple bacon pecan crust; served with a choice of side

Lentil Crusted Walleye

Lentil Crusted Walleye

$35.00

14oz pan seared walleye with a crushed red lentil crust (WARNING: walleye may contain bones which will need to be removed by guest) Pairs with Chardonnay, and Chianti

Autumn Chicken

$22.00

6oz lightly dredged chicken breast over sage chicken jus, topped with a roasted pepper cream cheese & crispy breadcrumbs; served with choice of side

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.50

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc

Specialty Creme Brulee - White Chocolate Raspberry

$7.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake with Ice Cream

$9.50

Almond Choc Mousse Cake

$8.00

Pairs with Cabernet Sauvignon

Apple Crisp with Ice Cream

$7.00

Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc

Traditional Cheesecake

$8.00

Specialty Cheesecake - Maple Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Pairs with Riesling

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.50

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Loaded Mashed

$6.50

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Poutine Style (Parmesan Potatoes)

$6.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Crispy Herb Parmesan Potatoes

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts with Mustard Sauce & Prosciutto

$4.00

Sauteed Zucchini

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed Beets

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Garlic and Herb Compound Butter

$2.50

Grilled Onions

$2.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.50

Chicken Breast

$6.50

8oz Lobster Tail

$38.00

8oz Lobster Tail

3 Scampi Prawns

$16.00

3 Breaded Prawns

$16.00

Salmon Filet

$15.00

One Pound Crab (no side)

$83.00

Tenderloin Strips

$16.00

Kids Menu

Beef Tenderloin Strips

$20.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Bites

$10.50

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$12.00

Liquor

(Well) Smirnoff

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Absolut

$6.25

Ketel One

$6.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

44 North Huckleberry

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Pinnacle Orange

$5.00

Pinnacle Raspberry

$5.00

Svedka Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Crawford Vodka

$5.00

Cold Spring Vodka

$7.50

Effen Blood Orange

$5.75

(Well) New Amsterdam

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Roku Japanese

$8.00

Empress

$12.00

Gunpowder

$12.00

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Citadelle

$8.50

Whistling Andy's Peppercorn Gin

$6.75

(Well) Mr. Bostons

$4.50

Malibu

$5.25

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Pyrat XO Gold

$7.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$5.00

(Well) El Jimador Silver

$6.00

Adictivo Plata

$13.00

Adictivo Reposado

$14.00

Adictivo Anejo

$15.00

Clase Azul Plata Silver

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$42.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$58.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Primavera Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$32.00

(Well) Black Velvet

$4.00

Lord

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Pendleton

$5.25

Crown

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Forty Creek Barrel

$4.00

Fireball

$4.40

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Lolo Creek Huckleberry Whiskey

$8.00

Montana 1889 Whiskey

$10.00

Hatozaki Japanese Whiskey

$10.00

Blackfoot River Montana Co. Whiskey

$12.00

Jim Beam

$5.25

Makers Mark

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.25

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$6.00

Pendleton 1910 Rye

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.50

Jim Beam Rye

$6.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Black Bush Bushmills

$8.25

Tryconnell

$8.00

Redbreast 12 Year

$12.00

Jonnie Walker Black Label

$10.50

McClelland's Scotch

$9.00

Laphroaig 10 year

$12.50

Glenfiddich 14 year

$12.00

Lagavulin 16 year

$17.00

Glenmorangie 10 year

$12.00

Glenlivet French Oak 15 year

$20.00

Highland Park 18 year

$42.00

Rumchatta

$5.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Orphan Girl

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Chambord

$10.00

Aperol

$6.25

Absente

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$19.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$19.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Creme De Menthe

$4.00

Creme De Cocoa

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Midori

$6.75

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Frangelico

$8.25

Sambuca Romana

$7.00

Apple Pie Baileys

$9.00

Christian Brother's

$4.00

Calvados Boulard V.S.O.P Brandy

$7.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$12.50

Cocktails

Drink Feature: Cinnamon Maple Latte

$10.00

Van Gogh, Grinds. Baileys, coffee, cocoa bitters, maple syrup, cinnamon

Amaretto Sour

$6.50

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

Caesar

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$8.50

Daquari

$7.00

Disaronno Sour

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$4.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mocktail

$4.50

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Old Fashioned

Sex On The Beach

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Tom Collins

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Signature/Seasonal Cocktails

Blood Moon

Blood Moon

$8.00Out of stock

Effen blood orange vodka, lime, honey simple, rosemary, orange bitters

Dragon Berry Delight

Dragon Berry Delight

$9.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry rum, Chambord, lime, grapefruit, simple, cherry bitter

Harvest Apple

Harvest Apple

$12.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon, lemon, honey simple, freshly juiced apple, cinnamon

Jalapeno Mango Martini

Jalapeno Mango Martini

$9.00

Absolute vodka, mango, lemon, simple, jalapeno

Hepburn

Hepburn

$8.00

Orange vodka, lime, grapefruit, ginger simple

Maple Leaf Sweetheart

Maple Leaf Sweetheart

$10.00

Pendleton Canadian Whiskey, maple syrup, orange bitters, orange peel

Slum Sociable

Slum Sociable

$9.00

Bacardi Limon rum, lemon, simple, blueberries

Double Down Screwdriver

$7.00

Raspberry vodka, orange vodka, orange juice, cranberry juice

Sugar Coat

$8.00

Raspberry vodka, strawberry, lime, triple sec, prosecco topper

The Social Wolf

The Social Wolf

$8.00

El Jimador Silver tequila, lime, pineapple, jalapeno

Carmel Appletini

$9.00

Crown Apple whiskey, Bailey's Apple Pie Irish cream, house made, caramel cocoa bitters, soda

Glacier Freeze Sangria

$7.00

Triple sec, blue curacao, lemonade, muddled citrus, Moscato

Beer

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

16oz Coors Light

$4.00

16oz Miller Lite

$4.00

Bent Nail IPA - Redlodge

$5.25

Coldsmoke Scotch Ale - Kettlehouse

$5.25

Peach Wheat - TDB

$5.25

Berries And Cream Ale - Mighty Mo

$5.25Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$5.25

Busch Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Stem Cider - Real Dry Apple

$5.50

Seltzer Quirk - Cherry Blossom & Lime

$4.50

Seltzer Quirk- Strawberry Lemon & Basil

$4.50

Busch NA

$3.50

Wine

Glass Silk & Spice Red Blend

$10.00

Smooth and juicy with a slight vanilla note. It possesses flavors that can only be found in the indigenous grapes of Portugal.

Glass Portlandia Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bright youthful garnet color of medium intensity. Sweet ripe cherry and red plum aromas with a hint of minerality and spicy pipe tobacco. Pairs with Mushroom and Beef Rigatoni, Bacon Wrapped Dates, Stuffed Mushrooms, Calamari, and Salmon.

Glass Bousquet Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Black fruit ad red pepper aromas, combined with subtle tobacco notes. in the mouth, wide and inviting with good structures, ripe tannins and a long finish. Pairs with Steaks

Glass Areyna Casarena Malbec

$11.00

Aromas of raspberries and ripe red fruits. The mouth feel shows good concertation and structure, with soft texture and sweet, round tannins. This wine has a long, lingering finish with fresh, lively acidity. Pairs with Steak

Glass Hayes Ranch Merlot

$7.00

Aromas and flavors of black cherry, blackberry, and plum with a smooth mouthfeel that leads a long, fruity finish.

Bottle Silk & Spice Red Blend

$38.00

Bottle Portlandia Pinot Noir

$38.00

PAIRS WITH MUSHROOM AND BEEF RIGATONI, BACON WRAPPED DATES, STUFFED MUSHROOMS, AND SALMON

Bottle Bousquet Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

PAIRS WITH ALL STEAKS, AND CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

Bottle Areyna Casarena Malbec

$42.00

PAIRS WITH ALL STEAKS

Bottle Hayes Ranch Merlot

$26.00

PAIRS WITH CALAMARI

Bottle Rodney Strong Symmetry

$70.00

Bottle Bed Rock Old Vine Zinfandel

$49.00

Bottle Justin Cabernet

$49.00

Dark ruby red in color and featuring cherry, black currant, oak, and spice notes; slightly dry with a medium body and a long fruity finish. PAIRS WITH ALL STEAKS

Bottle Rabble Cabernet

$38.00

Bottle Barbera D'Asti

$49.00

Glass Prost Riesling

$9.00

Intense aromas of green apple, peach, and apricot. Mouth filling crisp and elegant with refreshing minerality and a lingering dry finish. Pairs with King Crab, Lobster, White Fish, Salmon and Traditional Cheesecake.

Glass Vino Moscato

$7.00

Glass Clic Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pairs with Caprese Dip, Calamari, and Spicy Mussels.

Glass Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Pairs with Cheese Ravioli, Caprese Dip, Prawns, Wedge Salad, Apple Crisp, and Crème Brulee.

Glass Buehler White Zinfandel

$8.00

Glass Raeburn Chardonnay

$11.00

Pairs with Alfredo, Crab, Stuffed Chicken, Lobster, Salmon, and Walleye.

French Chardonnay (Marie-Pierre)

$14.00

Bottle Prost Riesling

$32.00

PAIRS WITH SHRIMP COCKTAIL, CRAB, LOBSTER, AND TRADITIONAL CHEESECAKE

Bottle Vino Moscato

$28.00

Bottle Clic Pinot Grigio

$30.00

PAIRS WITH CAPRESE DIP, CALAMARI, AND SPICY MUSSELS

Bottle Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

PAIRS WITH CHEESE RAVIOLI, CAPRESE DIP, PRAWNS, STEAKHOUSE WEDGE SALAD, LOBSTER, APPLE CRISP, AND CREME BRULEE

Bottle Buehler White Zinfandel

$30.00

Bottle Raeburn Chardonnay

$42.00

PAIRS WITH ALFREDO, LOBSTER, CRAB, STUFFED CHICKEN, AND SALMON

Bottle Soave Classico

$34.00

Bottle French Chardonnay (Marie-Pierre

$54.00

Bottle Baja Tanja Sparkling Rose

$34.00

PAIRS WITH BACON WRAPPED DATES

Glass Baja Tanja Sparkling Rose

$9.00

PAIRS WITH BACON WRAPPED DATES

Bottle Domaine Saint Vincent Sparkling Rose

$34.00

Bottle Scarpetta Prosecco

$38.00

PAIRS WITH FRIED ARANCINI, AND RED DEVILLED EGGS

Glass Scarpetta Prosecco

$10.00

Pairs with Fried Arancini, Red Devilled Eggs, and Shrimp Cocktail.

Bottle of Veuve Clicquot

$58.00

Bottle of N/A Fritz Muller

$32.00Out of stock

Glass of N/A Fritz Muller

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Cofee

$2.50

Hot Tea- Cinnamon Bear (Black Tea)

$3.75

Hot Tea- Snappy Lemon Ginger (Green Tea)

$3.75

Hot Tea- Bright Montana Morning (Herbal Tea)

$3.75

Hot Tea- Early Grey Dawn (Earl Grey)

$3.75

Hot Tea- Black Bart (Black Tea)

$3.75

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Perrier Lime Sparkling Water

$5.00

Bar N/A Beverages

Red Bull

$2.75

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$3.25

Virgin Caesar

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern Steakhouse

Location

658 1st Street W, Havre, MT 59501

Directions

Gallery
Bow & Marrow image
Bow & Marrow image
Bow & Marrow image

Similar restaurants in your area

40 Below Public House
orange starNo Reviews
415 1st Street W Havre, MT 59501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Havre

Streatery Food Truck - 675 1 st street west
orange star4.9 • 13
675 1st st w Havre, MT 59501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Havre
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston