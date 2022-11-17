- Home
Bow & Marrow 658 1st Street W
2 Reviews
658 1st Street W
Havre, MT 59501
Features
Pasta Feature
Rigatoni pasta with lightly spicy sausage with mushrooms, red bell peppers, and spinach in a wine garlic cream sauce.
Steak Feature - 14oz New York
14oz USDA prime grade New York steak with an Cajun dry rub and a blueberry barbecue sauce; served with choice of side.
Wine Feature - Glass of Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel
Pairs with our steak feature.
Small Plates
Soup Feature
Chef's Selection -
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Nine dates stuffed with gorgonzola cheese, wrapped in bacon, drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Pairs with Pinot Noir, Rose, and Sparkling wines.
Caprese Dip
Warm mozzarella cream cheese dip, basil gremolata, tomato jam, balsamic glaze, flatbread Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc, and Pinot Grigio.
Classic Poutine
classic poutine made with our parmesan potatoes, cheese curds, and brown gravy
Prawn Platter
eight crunchy breaded and fried prawns with cocktail sauce Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc.
Sausage & Bacon Creamy Stuffed Mushrooms
Dish of seven stuffed mushrooms filled with Cajun seasoned cream cheese, sausage, bacon, red bell peppers, and chives in a strawberry Dijon sauce. Pairs with Pinot Noir.
Sea Salt & Cayenne Calamari
lightly dusted and fried calamari with red onions; served with our house made spicy marinara sauce Pairs with Merlot and Pinot Grigio.
Shrimp Cocktail
Eight shrimp poached in white wine, chilled, and served with our house cocktail sauce Pairs with Prosecco.
Spicy Mussels
one pound of mussels in a slightly spicy butter & wine Pairs with Pinot Grigio.
Fried Arancini
Arborio rice cooked in white wine and lemon zest, rolled into balls, stuffed with mozzarella and basil, fried, topped with parmesan cheese; served with spicy marinara 12
Salads
Side Salad
local greens with choice of dressing High Horizon Gardens, Havre, MT
Kale Powerhouse Salad
Sauteed chopped kale tossed with quinoa, mushrooms, and garbanzo beans, finished with raw purple cabbage, avocado, and a pumpkin & hemp seed crumble; creamy lemon cashew dressing on the side.
Steakhouse Salad
locally grown butter leaf lettuce, house made ranch dressing, crumbled bacon, sundried tomato jam, shallots, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes Pairs Sauvignon Blanc
Southwest Superfood Bowl
Wilted kale, quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, beets, avocado, corn & black bean salsa, tomatoes, purple cabbage, cilantro, pumpkin seed, hemp seeds, jalapeno lime vinaigrette
Pastas
B&M Herb Alfredo
fettuccine pasta, herb cream sauce, spinach, parmesan, crispy prosciutto Pairs with Chardonnay
Spaghetti & Meatballs
meatballs, whole grain spaghetti, house marinara, parmesan cheese
Mushroom & Beef Rigatoni
rigatoni pasta, mushrooms, leeks, tomatoes, and tender strips of beef tenderloin in a balsamic vinegar & rosemary cream sauce Pairs with Pinot Noir.
Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Zoodles
Zoodles tossed in a roasted red pepper tomato sauce with mushroom's, leeks, kale and parmesan cheese.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Yellow Jacket Burger
B&M burger blend, bacon, hash browns, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and gravy
French Onion Burger
B&M burger blend, au jus glaze, swiss cheese, grilled onions, crispy fried onions and garlic aioli with a choice of side
Shaved Prime Rib Flatbread Sandwich
Shaved prime rib, creamy horseradish, spinach, peppadew peppers, pepper jack cheese, balsamic onions, red bell peppers.
American Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Whiskey Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked cheddar, dill pickles, crispy fried onions, brown sugar whiskey sauce; choice of side
Apple Swiss Burger
B&M burger blend, honey & brown sugar caramelized onions with bacon bits, wilted kale, Swiss cheese, grilled apples, roasted squash aioli; choice of side
Prime Steaks
10oz Sirloin
parsley gremolata; choice of side
16oz Boneless Ribeye
parsley gremolata; choice of side
14oz New York Strip
parsley gremolata; choice of side
8oz Center Cut Tenderloin
parsley gremolata; choice of side
32oz Tomahawk Chop Bone In Ribeye
parsley gremolata; choice of side
Entrees
Alaskan King Crab
one pound of steamed crab legs with drawn butter Pairs with Chardonnay and Riesling
Classic Prawns
five prawns prepared your way, breaded & fried or scampi style Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc
Double Lobster Tails
two 8oz lobster tails with parsley gremolata and drawn butter Pairs with Chardonnay, Riesling, Chianti
Pecan Crusted Sockeye Salmon
6 oz sockeye salmon with a maple bacon pecan crust; served with a choice of side
Lentil Crusted Walleye
14oz pan seared walleye with a crushed red lentil crust (WARNING: walleye may contain bones which will need to be removed by guest) Pairs with Chardonnay, and Chianti
Autumn Chicken
6oz lightly dredged chicken breast over sage chicken jus, topped with a roasted pepper cream cheese & crispy breadcrumbs; served with choice of side
Desserts
Ice Cream
Creme Brulee
Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc
Specialty Creme Brulee - White Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Chocolate Fudge Cake with Ice Cream
Almond Choc Mousse Cake
Pairs with Cabernet Sauvignon
Apple Crisp with Ice Cream
Pairs with Sauvignon Blanc
Traditional Cheesecake
Specialty Cheesecake - Maple Caramel Cheesecake
Pairs with Riesling
Sides
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Mashed Potato
Loaded Mashed
Sweet Potato Tots
French Fries
Poutine Style (Parmesan Potatoes)
Hash Browns
Crispy Herb Parmesan Potatoes
Brussel Sprouts with Mustard Sauce & Prosciutto
Sauteed Zucchini
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Beets
Mac & Cheese
Garlic and Herb Compound Butter
Grilled Onions
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Sauteed Mushrooms
Chicken Breast
8oz Lobster Tail
8oz Lobster Tail
3 Scampi Prawns
3 Breaded Prawns
Salmon Filet
One Pound Crab (no side)
Tenderloin Strips
Kids Menu
Liquor
(Well) Smirnoff
Titos
Absolut
Ketel One
Grey Goose
44 North Huckleberry
Deep Eddy Lemon
Pinnacle Orange
Pinnacle Raspberry
Svedka Strawberry Guava
Crawford Vodka
Cold Spring Vodka
Effen Blood Orange
(Well) New Amsterdam
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Roku Japanese
Empress
Gunpowder
Sloe Gin
Citadelle
Whistling Andy's Peppercorn Gin
(Well) Mr. Bostons
Malibu
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Pyrat XO Gold
Bumbu
Bacardi Dragon Berry
(Well) El Jimador Silver
Adictivo Plata
Adictivo Reposado
Adictivo Anejo
Clase Azul Plata Silver
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Mezcal
Clase Azul Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Primavera Reposado
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
(Well) Black Velvet
Lord
Seagrams 7
Canadian Club
Pendleton
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Vanilla
Crown Peach
Southern Comfort
Forty Creek Barrel
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Lolo Creek Huckleberry Whiskey
Montana 1889 Whiskey
Hatozaki Japanese Whiskey
Blackfoot River Montana Co. Whiskey
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Knob Creek
Bulleit Bourbon
Basil Hayden's
Brown Sugar Bourbon
Pendleton 1910 Rye
Bulleit Rye
Jim Beam Rye
Sazerac Rye
Jameson
Black Bush Bushmills
Tryconnell
Redbreast 12 Year
Jonnie Walker Black Label
McClelland's Scotch
Laphroaig 10 year
Glenfiddich 14 year
Lagavulin 16 year
Glenmorangie 10 year
Glenlivet French Oak 15 year
Highland Park 18 year
Rumchatta
Bailey's Irish Cream
Orphan Girl
Kahlua
Chambord
Aperol
Absente
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Drambuie
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Fernet Branca
Lillet Blanc
Creme De Menthe
Creme De Cocoa
Blue Curacao
Buttershots
Amaretto
Disaronno
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
St. Germain
Frangelico
Sambuca Romana
Apple Pie Baileys
Christian Brother's
Calvados Boulard V.S.O.P Brandy
Courvoisier VSOP
Cocktails
Drink Feature: Cinnamon Maple Latte
Van Gogh, Grinds. Baileys, coffee, cocoa bitters, maple syrup, cinnamon
Amaretto Sour
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Caesar
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan Martini
Daquari
Disaronno Sour
Green Tea Shot
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mocktail
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Sex On The Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
White Russian
Signature/Seasonal Cocktails
Blood Moon
Effen blood orange vodka, lime, honey simple, rosemary, orange bitters
Dragon Berry Delight
Bacardi Dragon Berry rum, Chambord, lime, grapefruit, simple, cherry bitter
Harvest Apple
Brown Sugar Bourbon, lemon, honey simple, freshly juiced apple, cinnamon
Jalapeno Mango Martini
Absolute vodka, mango, lemon, simple, jalapeno
Hepburn
Orange vodka, lime, grapefruit, ginger simple
Maple Leaf Sweetheart
Pendleton Canadian Whiskey, maple syrup, orange bitters, orange peel
Slum Sociable
Bacardi Limon rum, lemon, simple, blueberries
Double Down Screwdriver
Raspberry vodka, orange vodka, orange juice, cranberry juice
Sugar Coat
Raspberry vodka, strawberry, lime, triple sec, prosecco topper
The Social Wolf
El Jimador Silver tequila, lime, pineapple, jalapeno
Carmel Appletini
Crown Apple whiskey, Bailey's Apple Pie Irish cream, house made, caramel cocoa bitters, soda
Glacier Freeze Sangria
Triple sec, blue curacao, lemonade, muddled citrus, Moscato
Beer
16oz Bud Light
16oz Coors Light
16oz Miller Lite
Bent Nail IPA - Redlodge
Coldsmoke Scotch Ale - Kettlehouse
Peach Wheat - TDB
Berries And Cream Ale - Mighty Mo
Modelo Especial
Busch Light
Michelob Ultra
Stem Cider - Real Dry Apple
Seltzer Quirk - Cherry Blossom & Lime
Seltzer Quirk- Strawberry Lemon & Basil
Busch NA
Wine
Glass Silk & Spice Red Blend
Smooth and juicy with a slight vanilla note. It possesses flavors that can only be found in the indigenous grapes of Portugal.
Glass Portlandia Pinot Noir
Bright youthful garnet color of medium intensity. Sweet ripe cherry and red plum aromas with a hint of minerality and spicy pipe tobacco. Pairs with Mushroom and Beef Rigatoni, Bacon Wrapped Dates, Stuffed Mushrooms, Calamari, and Salmon.
Glass Bousquet Cabernet Sauvignon
Black fruit ad red pepper aromas, combined with subtle tobacco notes. in the mouth, wide and inviting with good structures, ripe tannins and a long finish. Pairs with Steaks
Glass Areyna Casarena Malbec
Aromas of raspberries and ripe red fruits. The mouth feel shows good concertation and structure, with soft texture and sweet, round tannins. This wine has a long, lingering finish with fresh, lively acidity. Pairs with Steak
Glass Hayes Ranch Merlot
Aromas and flavors of black cherry, blackberry, and plum with a smooth mouthfeel that leads a long, fruity finish.
Bottle Silk & Spice Red Blend
Bottle Portlandia Pinot Noir
PAIRS WITH MUSHROOM AND BEEF RIGATONI, BACON WRAPPED DATES, STUFFED MUSHROOMS, AND SALMON
Bottle Bousquet Cabernet Sauvignon
PAIRS WITH ALL STEAKS, AND CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
Bottle Areyna Casarena Malbec
PAIRS WITH ALL STEAKS
Bottle Hayes Ranch Merlot
PAIRS WITH CALAMARI
Bottle Rodney Strong Symmetry
Bottle Bed Rock Old Vine Zinfandel
Bottle Justin Cabernet
Dark ruby red in color and featuring cherry, black currant, oak, and spice notes; slightly dry with a medium body and a long fruity finish. PAIRS WITH ALL STEAKS
Bottle Rabble Cabernet
Bottle Barbera D'Asti
Glass Prost Riesling
Intense aromas of green apple, peach, and apricot. Mouth filling crisp and elegant with refreshing minerality and a lingering dry finish. Pairs with King Crab, Lobster, White Fish, Salmon and Traditional Cheesecake.
Glass Vino Moscato
Glass Clic Pinot Grigio
Pairs with Caprese Dip, Calamari, and Spicy Mussels.
Glass Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc
Pairs with Cheese Ravioli, Caprese Dip, Prawns, Wedge Salad, Apple Crisp, and Crème Brulee.
Glass Buehler White Zinfandel
Glass Raeburn Chardonnay
Pairs with Alfredo, Crab, Stuffed Chicken, Lobster, Salmon, and Walleye.
French Chardonnay (Marie-Pierre)
Bottle Prost Riesling
PAIRS WITH SHRIMP COCKTAIL, CRAB, LOBSTER, AND TRADITIONAL CHEESECAKE
Bottle Vino Moscato
Bottle Clic Pinot Grigio
PAIRS WITH CAPRESE DIP, CALAMARI, AND SPICY MUSSELS
Bottle Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc
PAIRS WITH CHEESE RAVIOLI, CAPRESE DIP, PRAWNS, STEAKHOUSE WEDGE SALAD, LOBSTER, APPLE CRISP, AND CREME BRULEE
Bottle Buehler White Zinfandel
Bottle Raeburn Chardonnay
PAIRS WITH ALFREDO, LOBSTER, CRAB, STUFFED CHICKEN, AND SALMON
Bottle Soave Classico
Bottle French Chardonnay (Marie-Pierre
Bottle Baja Tanja Sparkling Rose
PAIRS WITH BACON WRAPPED DATES
Glass Baja Tanja Sparkling Rose
PAIRS WITH BACON WRAPPED DATES
Bottle Domaine Saint Vincent Sparkling Rose
Bottle Scarpetta Prosecco
PAIRS WITH FRIED ARANCINI, AND RED DEVILLED EGGS
Glass Scarpetta Prosecco
Pairs with Fried Arancini, Red Devilled Eggs, and Shrimp Cocktail.
Bottle of Veuve Clicquot
Bottle of N/A Fritz Muller
Glass of N/A Fritz Muller
N/A Beverages
Diet Coke
Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Flavored Lemonade
Flavored Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Coffee
Decaf Cofee
Hot Tea- Cinnamon Bear (Black Tea)
Hot Tea- Snappy Lemon Ginger (Green Tea)
Hot Tea- Bright Montana Morning (Herbal Tea)
Hot Tea- Early Grey Dawn (Earl Grey)
Hot Tea- Black Bart (Black Tea)
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Apple Cider
Perrier Lime Sparkling Water
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Modern Steakhouse
658 1st Street W, Havre, MT 59501