Havre restaurants you'll love

Must-try Havre restaurants

Bow & Marrow image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bow & Marrow

658 1st Street W, Havre

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
B&M Cheddar Burger$16.00
B&M burger blend, sharp cheddar cheese, thick cut charred onions, 1000 island sauce, local lettuce, tomatoes, pickles; served with choice of side
B&M Herb Alfredo$14.00
fettuccine pasta, herb cream sauce, prosciutto, spinach, parmesan
Side Salad$6.00
local greens with choice of dressing
More about Bow & Marrow
Streatery Food Truck image

 

Streatery Food Truck

675 1st st w, Havre

Avg 4.9 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dessert of the Week$5.00
Caramel vanilla cake trifle layered with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, salted honey caramel and pecans
The Scrappy$9.75
Toasted hoagie bun, pork roast, aioli and kimchi
Fries$4.00
Montana potatoes fried in safflower oil and seasoned to perfection.
More about Streatery Food Truck
40 Below Public House image

 

40 Below Public House

415 1st Street W, Havre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
A classic Caesar salad with chopped romaine lettuce, Cesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons and a wedge of lemon. (GF w/o croutons)
BLTS$12.00
Allergies: Gluten, Egg
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts with a whole grain mustard mayo on buttery toasted white bread.
BBQ Chicken$14.00
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella and red sauce drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing.
More about 40 Below Public House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Havre

Cheeseburgers

