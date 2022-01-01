Havre restaurants you'll love
Havre's top cuisines
Must-try Havre restaurants
More about Bow & Marrow
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bow & Marrow
658 1st Street W, Havre
|Popular items
|B&M Cheddar Burger
|$16.00
B&M burger blend, sharp cheddar cheese, thick cut charred onions, 1000 island sauce, local lettuce, tomatoes, pickles; served with choice of side
|B&M Herb Alfredo
|$14.00
fettuccine pasta, herb cream sauce, prosciutto, spinach, parmesan
|Side Salad
|$6.00
local greens with choice of dressing
More about Streatery Food Truck
Streatery Food Truck
675 1st st w, Havre
|Popular items
|Dessert of the Week
|$5.00
Caramel vanilla cake trifle layered with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, salted honey caramel and pecans
|The Scrappy
|$9.75
Toasted hoagie bun, pork roast, aioli and kimchi
|Fries
|$4.00
Montana potatoes fried in safflower oil and seasoned to perfection.
More about 40 Below Public House
40 Below Public House
415 1st Street W, Havre
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
A classic Caesar salad with chopped romaine lettuce, Cesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons and a wedge of lemon. (GF w/o croutons)
|BLTS
|$12.00
Allergies: Gluten, Egg
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts with a whole grain mustard mayo on buttery toasted white bread.
|BBQ Chicken
|$14.00
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella and red sauce drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing.