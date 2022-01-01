Go
5 Spot Sandfly

The 5 Spot Sandfly is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar located in the Sandfly area of Savannah, GA.
The menu at The 5 Spot Sandfly will mirror the family friendly menu currently found at The 5 Spot Midtown. With the goal of creating delicious meals for everyone in the family, you’ll find signature hand-breaded chicken fingers alongside delicious salads and creative burger options. The 5 Spot Sandfly will be open for lunch and dinner with a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a strong focus on their beverage program with the goal of creating a place where locals can relax and enjoy an exceptional libation.

7360 Skidaway Rd E-1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Honey Chicken Sammy$14.00
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, broccoli slaw, pickles, and honey-sriracha on a brioche bun
5 Buddha's Bowl$14.00
Brussels sprouts, carrots, roasted cauliflower, edamame, avocado, sunflower seeds, red radish, gremolata
Cuban$14.00
Mojo pulled pork, ham, house-made pickles, yellow mustard, and swiss on a pressed hoagie
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Hand-breaded tenders,mixed greens, roasted corn, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions, and cheddar over mixed greens
Blackened Salmon Salad$16.00
Blackened Atlantic salmon, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red radish, cucumbers, goat cheese
Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$14.00
Hand breaded and served with french fries
Truckin' Burger$14.00
Double stacked patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 5 Spot Sauce
5 Spot Classic Burger$15.00
Tried & True! Double stacked patties, grilled onions, bacon, pepperjack on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, cracked pepper, caesar dressing
Location

7360 Skidaway Rd E-1

Savannah GA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
