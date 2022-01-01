Go
No reviews yet

Popular Items

THE ACE$8.65
two patties, two slices of American cheese, steamed onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun
Fries$2.95
served with Comeback sauce
Onion Straws$3.59
served with garlic mayo
Sweet Potato Tater Tots$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
Veggie Burger$8.65
house-made vegan patty with brown rice, red beans, yellow onion, carrots, peppers, chickpeas and spices (GF, dairy free, soy fee, and nut free)
Single Cheeseburger$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Single ACE Burger$5.85
One patty, one slice of American cheese, steamed onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun
Double Cheeseburger$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Chocolate Shake$5.50
Single Burger$5.35
a single patty on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Location

829 Providence Rd.

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
