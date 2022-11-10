Restaurant header imageView gallery

Napa on Providence

No reviews yet

110 Perrin Pl

Charlotte, NC 28207

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon Entrée Dinner
Crispy Fries
Roasted Beet Salad

Starters

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine hearts, toasted preserved lemon croutons, shaved parmesan

Napa Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, spiced apples, pickled red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$10.00

house-made with local, fresh ingredients

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

arugula, baby beet & apple salad, sherry vinaigrette, candied pecans, goat cheese

Butternut Squash Bisque

$10.00

spiced pumpkin seeds, goat cheese mousse

Flatbreads

Fig & Proscuitto Pizza

$16.00

drunken fig purée, gorgonzola, white cheddar, arugula, extra virgin olive oil

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, micro basil

Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$16.00

pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, hot calabrese, fennel sausage, calabrian chiles, fresh herbs

Roasted Brussels Pizza

$16.00

brussels sprouts, roasted apple, smoked bacon, pecan, gorgonzola & cheddar cheese

Dinner

Grilled Salmon Entrée Dinner

$30.00

roasted root vegetables, butternut squash purée, cranberry gastrique, herb salad

Pan-Seared Filet

$45.00

lyonnaise potatoes, roasted garlic parmesan broccolini, black truffle butter

Pan-Seared Duck Breast

$38.00

duck confit barley, butternut squash, sautéed kale, sour cherry duck jus

Braised Pork Shank

$34.00

mascarpone & smoked bacon polenta, glazed root vegetables, crispy parsnips, red wine pork jus

Grilled Swordfish

$34.00

toasted almond & cranberry wild rice pilaf, sautéed broccolini, citrus beurre blanc, crispy parsnips

Blackened Shrimp Entree

$32.00

creamy herb barley, parsnip purée, preserved lemon butter, shaved brussels salad

Mushroom Raviolo

$28.00

roasted mushroom & black truffle, sage-brown butter, herb salad

Lunch - Entrees

Grilled Salmon Entree Lunch

$21.00

roasted root vegetables, butternut squash purée, cranberry gastrique, herb salad

Meatball Bucatini Entree Lunch

$18.00

pomodoro, garlic butter, white wine, blistered grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, fresh basil

Prime Ranch Steak Entrée Lunch

$25.00

lyonnaise potatoes, roasted garlic parmesan broccolini, black truffle butter

Quiche of the Day

$18.00

house-made daily, mixed green salad, fresh fruit

Mushroom Raviolo Lunch

$19.00

roasted mushroom & black truffle, sage-brown butter, herb salad

Lunch - Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

olive tapenade, arugula, parmesan, toasted baguette

Steak Burger

$18.00

white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked applewood bacon, tomato, greens, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

remoulade, greens, pickled red onions, brioche bun

Napa Pressed Sandwich

$16.00

white cheddar, gorgonzola, spiced apples, arugula, calabrian chiles, toasted baguette

Lunch - Entrée Salads

Caesar Salad Base

$6.00

romaine hearts, toasted preserved lemon croutons, shaved parmesan

Cobb Salad Base

$6.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, avocado, egg, smoked bacon, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad Base

$6.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, spiced apples, pickled red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Prime Ranch Steak Salad Base

$6.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, pickled onions, creamy garlic dressing

Napa Salad Base

$6.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, spiced apples, pickled red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Beet Salad Base

$8.00

arugula, beet vinaigrette, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Extras

Crispy Fries

$9.00

house-cut idaho potatoes

Roasted Mushrooms

$9.00

brown butter, fines herbes

Lyonnaise Potatoes

$9.00

caramelized onions, shaved parmesan

Broccolini

$9.00

roasted garlic, white wine, chili flake

Creamy Polenta

$9.00

mascarpone & smoked bacon

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

drunken cranberries, sage, cranberry gastrique

Roasted Root Vegetables

$9.00

honey glazed

Desserts

Exotic Bomba

$10.00

vanilla bean chantilly, fresh berries, mint leaf, mixed berry sauce

Ice Cream

$9.00

house-churned, seasonal flavors

Sorbet

$9.00

house-churned, seasonal flavors

Apple Cobbler

$10.00

classic apple cobbler, vanilla bean gelato, caramel sauce

Double Chocolate Bread Pudding

$11.00

mocha gelato, chocolate sauce

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$11.00

spiced chantilly cream, honey drizzle, graham cracker crumble

Pumpkin Latte Crème Brulée

$10.00

marshmallow fluff, toasted walnuts

Kids

Cheese Burger Kids

$10.00

Cheese Pizza Kids

$10.00

Chicken Tenders Kids

$10.00

French Toast Kids

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Kids

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Kids

$10.00

Kid Ice Cream

$5.00

Pasta Alfredo Kids

$10.00

Pasta Butter Kids

$10.00

Pasta Pomodoro Kids

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza Kids

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs Kids

$8.00

Waffle Kids

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
situated in northern california, napa valley is recognized for its unique culinary style and personality—featuring local, fresh ingredients prepared simply. with a passion for scratch cooking, bold wines at great prices, and a vineyard aesthetic, napa on providence aims to bring a comfortable dining experience and seasonal fare to charlotte, nc.

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte, NC 28207

