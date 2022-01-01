- /
- Jenks
- /
- Juice & Smoothies
- /
- Ah-Sigh-e Jenks
Ah-Sigh-e Jenks
Fast, Healthy and Energizing to go food that tastes great! Eat healthy on the run!
807 East A Street suite 109
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|PEANUT BUTTER CUP BOWL
|$6.00
Peanut Putter Cup LOVERS healthy dream. Made with our Peanut Butter granola topped with Cacao Blend (in the blend is acai, cacao powder, banana, dark sweet cherries, mango, almond butter and unsweetened almond milk) then crowned with fresh sliced banana, fresh ground peanut butter and drizzled with raw local honey! Not the least bit Sorry:0 So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|SUNSHINE STATE
|$6.00
A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|PROTEIN ACAI SMOOTHIE (WITH PEA PROTEIN)
|$8.00
Not too sweet and super filling! made with Acai, pea protein, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk and raw local honey. This is a great meal replacement for those on the run!
|YOU DO YOU (PICK A BLEND AND UP TO 5 TOPPINGS) GRANOLA AND HONEY INCLUDED
CREATE YOUR OWN DELICIOUS DREAM BOWL
|CRAZY FOR CACAO
|$6.00
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, cacao nibs, coconut flakes and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|BORA BORA
|$6.00
A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, mango, banana, flax seed, coconut flakes and raw local honey! Takes your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|DRAGON BERRY
|$6.00
A BERRY and tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our DRAGON Blend (in the blend is dragon fruit, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with blueberries, strawberry, dark sweet cherries, gogi berries and raw local honey! berrylicious and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|PROTEIN BOWL
|$6.00
Over 40 grams of Plant based protein in the 3 scoop size!Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, banana, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, cashews, almond slices, sunflowers seeds and raw local honey! Loaded with protein and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|RED WHITE AND BLUE
|$6.00
Our most popular bowl made with our Berry Blend (in the blend is Acai, strawberries, blueberries, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, hemp hearts, chia seeds, sunflower seeds and raw local honey! So good and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.
|TROJAN BOWL
|$6.00
Made with our Cacao Blend (in the blend is Acai, Cacao powder, mango, dark sweet cherries, banana, unsweetened almond milk and almond butter) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh blueberries, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and raw local honey! So chocolaty and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option. Know what the call a Trojan Bowl in Bixby? A Spartan Bowl LoL!
Location
807 East A Street suite 109
Jenks OK
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
No reviews yet
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Sidecar Jenks
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Hatch Jenks
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Sugar Booger
No reviews yet
Sugar Booger provides premium Hawaiian shaved ice year round served with fruit, candies, and other sweets. And if the temperature is below 50°, all Sugar Boogers are 50% off!
© 2022 Toast, Inc.