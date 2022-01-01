Ah-Sigh-e Jenks

A tropical fruit lovers dream! Made with our Tropica Blend (in the blend is Acai, Pineapple, mango, peaches, strawberry, banana and unsweetened coconut milk) over our homemade granola (rolled oats baked with agave and olive oil) and then topped with fresh pineapple, strawberry, banana, sunflower seeds, hemp hearts and raw local honey! Sunshine for your mouth on a vacation and dairy free and refined sugar free! Make it Vegan by substituting agave for honey! Make it Certified Gluten with the GF granola option.

