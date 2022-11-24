Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Inheritance Juicery

review star

No reviews yet

6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E

Tulsa, OK 74137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Granola Bar
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Tropical Kale

Juice

Mint to Be

Mint to Be

$6.00Out of stock

red apple, pineapple, coconut water, mint

Green Detox

Green Detox

$8.00Out of stock

celery, kale, lemon, romaine, spinach, parsley

Heartbeet

$8.00
Masons Immune Boost

Masons Immune Boost

$9.00Out of stock

carrot, celery, green apple, orange, lemon, turmeric

Power Greens

Power Greens

$8.00

Apple, cucumber, kale, spinach, lemon

Apple Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Apple, clove, star anise, cinnamon, cardamom, lemon

Pure Celery

Pure Celery

$6.00

celery

Pure Apple

Pure Apple

$6.00

red apple

Pure Orange

Pure Orange

$8.00

orange

Colden Driller

Colden Driller

$8.00Out of stock

apple, grapefruit, lemon, ginger.

Eyeopener

Eyeopener

$9.00

Red Bell Pepper, Carrot, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger

Champagne

Champagne

$6.00Out of stock

celery, red apple, pear, lemon. *Please allow 30 minutes for completion of 67oz juice.

Shots

Anti-Inflammatory Shot

Anti-Inflammatory Shot

$3.00Out of stock

ginger, turmeric, lemon, aloe vera, black pepper.

Biome Booster

$3.00Out of stock

Fennel, apple, mint, lemon

The Alkalizer

$3.00Out of stock

Cucumber, Parsley, Lemon, Apple Cider Vinegar

Firecracker

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon, ginger, garlic, jalapeno, honey, apple cider vinegar, cayenne

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$5.00Out of stock

Locally sourced wheatgrass

Turmeric Shot

$5.00

Turmeric

Ginger Shot

$5.00

Ginger

13oz Shots

$16.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Chocolate

Chocolate

$8.00+

almond mylk, banana, chocolate protein, raw sprouted almond butter, cacao powder

Coffee Lover

Coffee Lover

$8.00+

house-made cold brew coffee, almond mylk, banana, coconut cream, chocolate protein, cacao powder

Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$9.00+

almond mylk, banana, blueberries, peanut butter, rolled oats, chocolate protein, cranberries, chia seeds, cinnamon

Okie Dokie

Okie Dokie

$9.00+

coconut mylk, juiced orange, banana, coconut cream, mango, pineapple

Mango Magic

Mango Magic

$11.00+

mango, coconut water, cashew butter, turmeric, cinnamon

Clean Green

Clean Green

$11.00+

avocado, spinach, zucchini, green detox, coconut water, ginger, lime, dates

Thunder Up

Thunder Up

$12.00+

juiced apple, juiced orange, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, spinach, raw sprouted almond butter, blue spirulina

Banana Berry

Banana Berry

$8.00+

almond mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, raspberries

Tropical Kale

Tropical Kale

$7.00+

juiced apple, coconut mylk, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale

PB&J

PB&J

$10.00+

juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries, peanut butter, coconut cream, vanilla protein

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$11.00+

coconut mylk, juiced apple, strawberries, banana, coconut cream, vanilla protein powder, raw sprouted cashew butter, blue spirulina

Smoothie Bowls

The Intro

The Intro

$10.00

Açaí puree, juiced apple, almond mylk, blueberries, banana, raspberries Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, raw sprouted almond butter

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$12.00

strawberries, banana, juiced apple, raw sprouted cashew butter, coconut cream, coconut mylk, chocolate protein, raw sprouted cashew butter, cacao powder, pink pitaya Toppings: banana slices, strawberries, granola, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, chia seeds

The Classic

The Classic

$11.00

In the bowl: banana, strawberries, blueberries, spinach, sprouted almond butter, juiced apple. On the bowl: banana, granola, cacao nibs, sprouted almond butter.

Custom Bowl

Custom Bowl

$10.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie Bowl

Pumpkin Pie Bowl

$11.00

In the bowl: almond mylk, pumpkin puree, dates, rolled oats, cashew butter, vanilla protein, cinnamon, allspice, clove, ginger On the bowl: granola, coconut whip, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, dehydrated pears.

Food

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Organic bread, avocado, salt, garlic, cherry tomatoes, red onion, basil, sesame seed, balsamic glaze.

Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

All coffee are organic blends sourced from Nordaggio’s Roasters.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

Peppermint Matcha

$4.50

Spiced Oat Cold Brew

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Cider Kombucha 13oz

$7.00Out of stock

Robinson Ranch Raw Kombucha, Apple, Ginger, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Clove, Cardamom, Lemon

Other

Piece of fruit

$1.00

Livwell Protein

cacao 12.3

cacao 12.3

$30.00
vanilla 12.3

vanilla 12.3

$30.00Out of stock
natural 12.3

natural 12.3

$30.00Out of stock
coconut 12.3

coconut 12.3

$30.00

Bottles/pottery

Black Water Bottle

$20.00

White Water Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Ceramic Mug Plain

$18.00Out of stock

Ceramic Mug Leaf

$20.00Out of stock

Miscellaneous Ceramics

$20.00+Out of stock

Shirts

Smile Mask

$5.00

1st Anniversary Shirt

$22.00

Brie shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Brie Tank

$10.00Out of stock

Misc

Canyon Coffee Ethiopian Whole Bean 12oz

Out of stock

Bulk Drinks

Not Coffee

$14.00Out of stock

Moon Bliss Tea

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Inheritance provides the highest quality of juice and food, only grown organically to preserve and pass on an inheritance of health and life.

Inheritance Juicery image
Inheritance Juicery image
Inheritance Juicery image

