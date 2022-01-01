Go
Toast

Trail 87

Come in and enjoy!

271 Rt 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN NUGGS$13.00
(Choice of Gochujang Buffalo, Chimichurri, or Plain) Shaved Carrots & Celery, House Ranch
MIXED BABY GREENS$13.00
Fresh Pears, Candied Walnuts, VT Cheddar, Maple Dressing
MAPLE CHIPOTLE SWET POTATO BISQUE
Maple Creme Fraiche & Crispy Sweet Potatoes
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN OR CAULIFLOWER LETTUCE WRAPS$18.00
Sesame Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Onion, House Ranch
KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS$8.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Nuggs
VT CHEDDAR GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.00
Grilled Chicken, VT Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Pickles
FRENCH ONION BURGER$18.00
Two Pat LaFrieda Blend Smashed Patties, French Onions, French Onion Aioli, Gruyere, House Pickles, on a Challah Bun.
VT CHEDDAR BURGER$18.00
Two 4 oz Pat LaFrieda Pattys, Challah Bun, Grafton 2 Year Aged Cheddar, Chef's Special Sauce, Pickle, Served with House Chips
SALT ROASTED BEET & BABY KALE SALAD$14.00
Salt Roasted Beet, Baby Kale, Pickled Charred Pearl Onions, VT Goat Cheese, Crispy Quinoa, Golden Balsamic Vinaigrette
VT CHEDDAR VEGGIE BURGER$19.00
One 4 oz Beyond Meat patty on a Challah Bun with VT Cheddar and Chef's Special Sauce. Served with House Chips.
See full menu

Location

271 Rt 100

West Dover VT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza

No reviews yet

Attached to a charming Inn listed on the Registry of Historic Places and located in the picturesque Deerfield Valley of Southern Vermont, the 1846 Tavern is a year round Restaurant and Bar featuring a chef inspired menu, an extensive freshly stocked raw bar, and many different, frequently changing fresh craft beers on tap. Weather permitting, we also have comfortable outdoor seating with fire pits in the midst of vegetable and flower gardens and landscaped grounds. We often have live music on weekends and during the week in the ski season. The Inn and Restaurant are situated right between two very popular ski and winter sports destinations, Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain and we are less than a half hour south of Stratton Mountain.

19 SOUTH MAIN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Maple Leaf Tavern

No reviews yet

Thank you for your patronage we are blessed for your support.

Wahoo's Eatery

No reviews yet

20th Anniversary Year- Roadside Eatery featuring fresh, hand-patted burgers, fresh produce, wraps, hand-cut FF all served with a smile. Expansive outdoor seating, touch free ordering, clean space, good clean fun!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston