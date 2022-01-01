Andolini's
Andolini's Sliced is a local business run by two brothers, Mike and Jim Bausch. Everything that can be made in house, is made in house. That includes the dough, crusts, the sauces, dressings, mozzarella cheese – even the sausage is handmade at the store.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
114 S Detroit Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
114 S Detroit Ave
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
GAME ON!
Saturn Room
Come in and enjoy!
Lefty’s on Greenwood
Come in and enjoy!
Inheritance Juicery Downtown
Come in and enjoy!