Go
Toast

Andolini's

Andolini's Sliced is a local business run by two brothers, Mike and Jim Bausch. Everything that can be made in house, is made in house. That includes the dough, crusts, the sauces, dressings, mozzarella cheese – even the sausage is handmade at the store.

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

114 S Detroit Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

20" Custom / Cheese Pizza$24.00
20" Sliced Half & Half
Mozzarella Slices$9.00
house made fresh mozzarella, breaded, fried and salted
STG Margherita$15.00
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, rock salt, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Caesar Salad$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
20" Tenbysimmo$33.00
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, genoa salami, house-made pastrami, ground beef, house made Italian sausage.
Ranch$1.00
20" Andolini's Combination$33.00
Pepperoni, Genoa salami, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, ground beef, house-made Italian sausage.
Garlic Knots$8.00
20" Demarco of Brooklyn$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
High Chairs

Location

114 S Detroit Ave

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shuffles: Board Game Cafe

No reviews yet

GAME ON!

Saturn Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lefty’s on Greenwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston