Andolini's

500 Riverwalk Terrace

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$8.00
20" Custom / Cheese Pizza$24.00
Ranch$1.00
16" Custom / Cheese Pizza$18.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
caesar, croutons, romaine, shredded parmesan
16" Half & Half
14" Custom / Cheese Pizza$16.00
20" Demarco of Brooklyn$29.00
Brooklyn pizza homage to Dom Demarco of Di Fara Pizzeria on Avenue J in Brooklyn. This pizza, like Dom's, has the same DOP San Marzano tomatoes he uses with slices of our house made fresh mozzarella. Fresh picked basil, Pecorino Romano and first pressing extra virgin olive oil from the Puglia region of Italy
Mozzarella Slices$9.00
house made fresh mozzarella, breaded, fried and salted
Andolini's Signature Salad$9.00
Field greens, candied walnuts, almonds, strawberries, Parmesan, mango vinaigrette.
Location

500 Riverwalk Terrace

Jenks OK

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
