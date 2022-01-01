Go
Ani Ramen House

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

109 Walnut Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (1319 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Buns$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
Soy Glazed Chicken Buns$9.00
soy-glazed chicken, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Chef's Special Ramen$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
Spicy Miso Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil
Shoyu Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil
Edamame$7.00
chili charred + sea salt
Side Kae Dama$3.00
extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle
Shrimp Buns$9.00
Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Vegan Ramen$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

109 Walnut Ave

Cranford NJ

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
